TYSONS, Va, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that it has trained and certified more than 20,000 marketers, event planners, and hospitality professionals through its free training and certification program, helping them sharpen their skills, expand their industry expertise, enhance their resumes, and prepare for the future. The company is temporarily offering all of its Cvent Certifications and training programs to anyone in the industry free of charge. Certifications typically have been offered only to Cvent customers, and it can cost up to $1,800 for an individual to get certified and trained across the entire Cvent platform. Also included in the program are hundreds of free live, virtual training sessions and certification study groups, hosted by Cvent experts.
“In early March, when the global pandemic really began to impact those in the meetings, events, and hospitality industries, we were looking for opportunities to not just give back, but provide support in a way that could facilitate an even stronger industry post-pandemic,” said Cvent CMO, Patrick Smith. “In times like these, it’s critical that we all find ways to lift each other up, support our communities, and work towards a brighter future, and we’re committed to doing exactly that. We’re extremely proud to offer our industry-leading certifications and learning opportunities to all meeting, event, and hospitality professionals at no cost to them. Our goal is to train and certify tens of thousands of industry professionals, giving them the tools and skills they need to more quickly bounce back once things start to go back to normal – boosting not only their confidence and careers, but also the industry at-large.”
The complimentary certification and training program offers:
Cvent is offering its certifications and training programs for free through August 31st.
Cvent Certifications and training have helped industry professionals around the world expand their skillset and elevate their careers:
About Cvent
Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees, 30,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
Erica Stoltenberg Cvent 5713786240 estoltenberg@cvent.com
