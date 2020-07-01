New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Aircraft Seating Market By Class, By Type, By Fit Type, By Aircraft Type, By Component, Material, By End User, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916946/?utm_source=GNW



Europe aircraft seating market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The Europe aircraft seating market is driven by growing demand for retrofit and customized seats.



Additionally, upgradation of existing aircraft seating infrastructure is further propelling the market during forecast years.Furthermore, increasing air traffic due to availability of tickets at a discounted rate is projected to drive the market until 2025.



Also, the flourishing tourism industry is positively impacting the growth of market.



The Europe aircraft seating market is segmented based on class, type, fit type, aircraft type, component, material, end user, company and regional distribution.Based on class, the market can be categorized into business, first, premium economy and economy.



The premium economy segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.This can be accredited to the increasing demand for premium economy seats by travelers owing to the cheaper ticket value in comparison to business class seats.



Based on aircraft type, the market can be fragmented into narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large aircraft, regional transport aircraft, business jets.The narrow body aircrafts segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand for narrow body aircraft from low-cost carriers.



Low-cost airliners tend to procure narrow-body aircraft, owing to their need for short distance travel and the aircraft’s easy maintenance.



Major players operating in the Europe aircraft seating market include Lufthansa Technik AG, Zodiac Aerospace (Safran), Geven S.p.A., Recaro Aircraft Seating (Putsch GmbH & Co. KG), Stelia Aerospace, JAMCO Europe BV, Zim Flugsitz GmbH, Acro Aircraft Seating, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Thompson Aero Seating and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. For instance, in April 2018, Geven SPA and Lufthansa Group signed a contract to provide ESSENZA seat models for Austrian Airlines, A320, and A321neo fleet. This is part of a larger cabin design modernization project that Lufthansa Group is undertaking as part of its development and growth plan.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe aircraft seating market.

• To classify and forecast Europe aircraft seating market based on class, type, fit type, aircraft type, component, material, end user, company and country distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe aircraft seating market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe aircraft seating market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe aircraft seating market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe aircraft seating market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Aircraft seating manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to aircraft seating

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe aircraft seating market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Class:

o Business

o First

o Premium Economy

o Economy

• Market, By Type:

o 9g

o 16g

• Market, By Fit Type:

o Retrofit

o Line fit

• Market, By Aircraft Type:

o Narrow Body Aircraft

o Wide Body Aircraft

o Very Large Aircraft

o Regional Transport Aircraft

o Business Jets

• Market, By Component:

o Foams and Fittings

o Seat Actuators

o Others

• Market, By Material:

o Structure Material

o Upholsteries & Seat Cover

o Cushion Filling Material

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

o MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul)

• Market, By Country:

o United Kingdom

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe aircraft seating market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





