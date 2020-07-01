New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market By Type, By End-User, By Power Range, By Voltage, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916942/?utm_source=GNW



Europe variable frequency drive market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The key factors anticipated to drive the Europe variable frequency drive market include rising usage of VFDs across major industry verticals, rapid industrialization and urbanization.



Moreover, growing investments on infrastructural development along with shifting focus on energy efficiency are some other factors responsible for driving the market growth in the region.In addition to this, major applications of VFD include conveyors, utility pumps, fans, grinders, air compressors, fans, blowers, cooling tower fans, chippers among others, which is anticipated to give a healthy push to the market growth during the next five years.



However, the factor that might hamper the growth of Europe variable frequency market during the forecast period is the high cost of deployment.

The Europe variable frequency drive market is segmented based on type, end-user, power range, voltage, application, region and company.Based on type, the market can be segmented into alternating current, direct current and servo variable frequency drives.



Out of which, the AC segment dominated the market until 2019 and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period attributable to surging demand of AC drives as they require less maintenance and are more efficient.

Major players operating in the Europe variable frequency drive market include ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Se, General Electric, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Crompton Greaves, Fuji Electric Co, Toshiba and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe variable frequency drive market.

• To classify and forecast Europe variable frequency drive market based on type, end-user, power range, voltage, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe variable frequency drive market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe variable frequency drive market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Europe variable frequency drive market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe variable frequency drive market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe variable frequency drive market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Variable frequency drive manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to variable frequency drive

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe variable frequency drive market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Alternating Current

o Direct Current

o Servo Variable Frequency Drives

• Market, By End-User:

o Oil & Gas

o Industrial

o Power Generation

o Infrastructure

• Market, By Power Range:

o Micro Power Drives

o Low Power Drives

o Medium Power Drives

o High-Power Drives

• Market, By Voltage:

o Low Voltage Variable Frequency Drives

o Medium Voltage Variable Frequency Drives

• Market, By Application:

o Pumps

o Extruders

o Conveyors

o Compressors

o Others

• Market, By Country:

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Poland



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe variable frequency drive market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916942/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001