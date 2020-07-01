New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Distribution Feeder Automation System Market By Product, Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916941/?utm_source=GNW



Europe distribution feeder automation system market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The key factors that are anticipated to be drive the distribution feeder automation system market include decrease in electricity cost with increased power consumption, renewable energy integration and improved reliability and efficiency.



Moreover, rapidly growing investment in automation activities is further anticipated to aid the market growth over the coming years. In addition to this, rising need for enhanced quality and proficiency in power distribution is another major factor which is positively influencing the growth of distribution feeder automation system market in the region during the next five years.

The Europe distribution feeder automation system market is segmented based on product, application, region and company.Based on application, the market can be segmented into commercial, industrial and residential.



Among them, the industrial sector held the largest market share until 2019 and is forecast to maintain its lead during the next five years as well, which can be attributed to the increased adoption of distribution feeder automation system in oil & gas industry. Moreover, rising utility of distribution feeder automation system in different mining sites gives better information regarding the state of electrical system, which is anticipated to boost the segment growth over the coming years.

Major players operating in the Europe distribution feeder automation system market include Eaton Corporation PLC., Advanced Control Systems Inc., ABB Ltd., G&W Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Siemens AG, Moxa, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Viola Systems Ltd, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe distribution feeder automation system market.

• To classify and forecast Europe distribution feeder automation system market based on product, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe distribution feeder automation system market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe distribution feeder automation system market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Europe distribution feeder automation system market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe distribution feeder automation system market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe distribution feeder automation system market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Distribution feeder automation system service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to distribution feeder automation system

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe distribution feeder automation system market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Hardware

o Software

o Services

• Market, By Application:

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Residential

• Regions:

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Poland



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe distribution feeder automation system market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





