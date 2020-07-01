Video and photos showing campers social distancing and Jellystone Park’s sanitization procedures are here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6jam0keub49373c/AAD6DaSt1ek9T65LTZvOml8Ka?dl=0
CINCINNATI, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With many parents choosing glamping or camping over other types of vacations this summer, many Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts expect to be sold out for the Fourth of July weekend. Certain locations, however, still have room to accept some last-minute bookings for cabins, RV sites or tent sites.
Owners of the chain’s more than 70 U.S. locations say reservations for the holiday picked up dramatically as government restrictions eased. “The majority of locations have recently opened pools, water slides and splashgrounds,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. “The combination of social distancing, enhanced sanitation and fun water amenities has proven very enticing to families looking for a summer vacation.”
Guests can check availability and book reservations online at nearby locations from links available at http://www.jellystonepark.com.
“Parents feel comfortable camping because they have control over their family’s environment, whether they are staying in a cabin, RV or tent – it’s their site,” Hershenson said. “Jellystone Park locations provide plenty of room for fun while social distancing, and parents can decide who their kids interact with, when and how.”
Jellystone Park campgrounds have instituted a wide range of enhanced cleaning procedures and new operating policies to promote social distancing. Details vary by location, but all parks are taking great care to provide families with the fun, entertaining experiences for which Jellystone Park is famous.
“Our park owners are doing everything they can to make campers feel welcome and comfortable during this very unique time,” Hershenson said. “We want all of our guests to have a safe and happy camping experience this July Fourth weekend.”
Guests are encouraged to contact the specific location they are planning to visit if they have any questions regarding that park’s COVID-19 policies and procedures.
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is North America’s leading family camping and glamping destination, famous for providing guests with amenities such as pools, water slides and splashgrounds; activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides and foam parties; fun-filled theme weekends such as Chocolate Lovers Weekend and Halloween Spooktacular Weekends; and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Jellystone Park guests can choose from a variety of accommodation options including premium cabins, yurts, deluxe RV sites, and traditional tenting campsites. There are more than 75 Jellystone Park locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.jellystonepark.com and www.jellystonefranchise.com.
