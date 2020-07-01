New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe IPTV Market By Device Type, By Transmission Method, By Offering, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916937/?utm_source=GNW



The Europe IPTV market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.The key factors for the growth of Europe IPTV market are increasing demand for application-based services, growing demand for over-the-top (OTT) services and favourable government initiatives.



Moreover, rapid advancements in broadcast technologies are further anticipated to give a healthy push to the growth of IPTV market in the region over the coming years.Furthermore, increasing investments in network infrastructure because of rising number of IPTV subscribers are likely to drive the IPTV market growth during forecast years.



Additionally, surging demand for video on-demand services, increasing internet usage and advent of mobile content delivery networks (CDN) are some other major factors expected to augment the growth of the Europe IPTV market through 2025.

Based on end user, the Europe IPTV market has been bifurcated into residential and enterprises.Out of which, the residential category dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast years as well owing to the fact that customers prefer watching shows and programs of their interest while sitting at their homes during free time.



However, the enterprise segment is projected to witness high growth over the coming years which can be accredited to IPTV’s ability to distribute live and pre-recorded videos in an organization without any need for expensive cabling or satellite networks.

Major players in the Europe IPTV market include AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom, Orange SA, SK Telecom, Telefonica S.A. The key players in the market are using organic strategies to increase their customer bases and expand their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the size of Europe IPTV market.

• To forecast Europe IPTV market based on device type, transmission method, offering, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe IPTV market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in Europe IPTV market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Europe IPTV market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Europe IPTV market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of IPTV service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product types, application types and presence of all major IPTV service providers across the region.

The analyst calculated Europe IPTV market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• IPTV service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to IPTV

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as IPTV service providers and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe IPTV market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Device Type:

o Smartphones & Tablets

o Smart TVs

o PCs

• Market, By Transmission Method:

o Wired

o Wireless

• Market, By Offering:

o Bundled

o Standalone

• Market, By End User:

o Residential

o Enterprises

• Market, By Country:

o France

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe IPTV market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916937/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001