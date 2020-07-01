Portland, OR, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global surfactants market generated $41.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $58.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, key player’s performance, major segments, and competitive landscape.

Low prices & easy availability, wide range of application, and extensive use in household detergents drive the growth of the global surfactants market. However, unpredictability in raw material prices hinders the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of surfactants in neonatal respiratory distress syndrome and fastest growth in personal care products market create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/302

Covid-19 scenario:

During the coronavirus pandemic, the team of researchers from the U.K. is researching on possible efficacy of biosurfactants in prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

Moreover, the researchers are studying the surfactant administration therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 related acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

The manufacturing activities of surfactants have been disrupted due to the lockdown. In addition, supply chain has been affected.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global surfactants market based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the anionic segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the amphorteric segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Surfactants Market @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/302?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the household detergents segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the personal care segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes regions including Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Clariant AG, Stepan Company, Nouryon, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Lonza Group, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, and Kao Corporation.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/302

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com