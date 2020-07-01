Alstom expands its expertise in braking systems

with the acquisition of Ibre



1 July 2020 – Alstom is taking a new step forward in the implementation of its AiM (Alstom in Motion) strategic plan in France with the acquisition of Ibre, a company specialised in the development, manufacture and supply of cast iron or steel brake discs for high-speed, intercity, regional and suburban trains, trams and metros. Alstom and Ibre already had a long working relationship on projects for SNCF. With the acquisition, Alstom will reinforce its internal capabilities regarding railway braking systems, which are essential to the overall dynamic performance of trains.

Ibre employs around 30 people at its Sens site in the region of Bourgogne Franche Comté and had a turnover of approximately €10 million in 2019. It is a company with an international scope, with more than half of its sales in France, of both original equipment and replacements. The rest primarily serves customers in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Scandinavia, England, India and Germany.

"This acquisition represents very promising development potential for Ibre and its employees and is in line with Alstom’s strategy to extend its know-how," says Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, Senior Vice President Alstom France.

Railway brake discs are one of the critical components of the braking system. Alstom's acquisition of Ibre represents a unique opportunity to extend its offer. Ibre products will be offered as original equipment and as part of maintenance contracts. Following completion of the transaction, which took place on 30 June, the company, renamed "Alstom Ibre", becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Alstom.

About Alstom Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.

