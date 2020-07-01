Charlotte, N.C., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the global pandemic and the questions our clients are grappling with as they contemplate reopening and emerging strong, DHG’s workplace re-entry advisory team and data analytics team collaborated to create a Re-Entry Readiness Framework, which features an essential risk analytics platform. The risk analytics platform can be used to track daily changes in virus metrics, the acceleration/deceleration of the curve related to infections, and the potential risks or opportunities those changes pose as businesses contemplate re-opening, make supply chain decisions, issue travel guidelines and contemplate other related decisions in which virus metrics play a significant role in evaluating risk.

The Re-Entry Readiness Framework consists of a comprehensive workplace re-entry strategy coupled with a customizable risk analytics tool, which can be tailored by the business for varying risk profiles and tolerances to help guide decisions regarding risk, moving through a phased reopening in order to maintain business continuity in a responsible way. This intuitive, technology-based platform can also be used as a stand-alone informative tool to assist in data-driven decision making around emergence strategies.

“This framework and analytics platform has enabled us to make critical re-entry decisions based on data and our threshold for risk. We have used the framework to communicate with our team members and give them the assurance that their health, safety and wellbeing is our top priority which was our guiding principle from the beginning of our efforts towards re-entry. I am thrilled that we are able to share this customizable Re-Entry Readiness Framework with others during these unprecedented times,” stated John Roberts, DHG Managing Partner, Services.

During the past 60 days, DHG’s re-entry team has been studying, planning and developing a strategy for re-entry to our offices and client locations. This multidisciplinary team is comprised of members representing change management, data analytics, human resources, legal, office management, communications and client facing team members. DHG is now ready to bring our robust framework to the marketplace to help others navigate re-entry into a work environment during a global pandemic.

About Dixon Hughes Goodman

With more than 2,000 people, Dixon Hughes Goodman ranks among the nation’s top 20 public accounting firms. Offering comprehensive assurance, tax and advisory services, DHG focuses on major industry lines and serves clients in all 50 states as well as internationally. Visit www.dhg.com for additional information.

