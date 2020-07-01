Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 1 July 2020 at 19:00 EET
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 1 July 2020
On Nasdaq Helsinki
|Trade date
|1 July 2020
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|VERK
|Amount
|9,695
|shares
|Average price/share
|5.1434
|EUR
|Total Cost
|49,865.26
|EUR
Company now holds a total of 362,846 shares
including the shares repurchased on 1 July 2020.
On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
For more information, please contact:
Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Puh. +358 10 309 5555
Attachment
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Share repurchases 1.7FILE URL | Copy the link below
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: