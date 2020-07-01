Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 1 July 2020 at 19:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 1 July 2020

On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 1 July 2020 Bourse trade BUY Share VERK Amount 9,695 shares Average price/share 5.1434 EUR Total Cost 49,865.26 EUR

Company now holds a total of 362,846 shares

including the shares repurchased on 1 July 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

Attachment