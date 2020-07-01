New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Battery Management System Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04456960/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive battery management system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of communication protocols and smart sensor, increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles and declining prices of Li-ion batteries. In addition, use of communication protocols and smart sensor is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive battery management system market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The automotive battery management system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Hybrid electric vehicles

• Battery electric vehicles

• Other vehicles



By Geography landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the intelligent automotive battery management system as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive battery management system market growth during the next few years. Also, development of robust, dynamic BMS and emergence of cloud-based BMS service will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive battery management system market covers the following areas:

• Automotive battery management system market sizing

• Automotive battery management system market forecast

