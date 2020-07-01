New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market By Component, By End User Vertical, By Solution, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916921/?utm_source=GNW



Europe advanced energy management system market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing electricity consumption and growing demand for energy efficiency in various end use industries. Furthermore, need for energy management during high electricity demand and shift from conventional fossil fuels to alternate energy sources is anticipated to drive the demand for advanced energy management systems in Europe.



Advanced energy management system is a technology, involving conversion of electricity to energy and vice versa based on the demand of electricity.The technology is gaining prominence as it offers cost effective and reliable power management for end user industries such as power & energy, IT & telecom and manufacturing, among others.



Additionally, growing need for reducing GHG emissions and reduce reliance on fossil fuels is expected to positively impact the growth of the market until 2025. Even Paris agreement or COP21 was also signed in 2015 for reducing the GHG emission and combat climate change by 2100.



Europe advanced energy management system market is segmented based on component, end user vertical, solution, country, and company. In terms of software, which is a sub-segment of component, utility energy management system accounted for the lion’s share in 2019 owing to stringent government initiatives for the introduction of smart grid and declining prices of IoT components.

Leading market players in the Europe advanced energy management system market include IBM, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, General Electric, Cisco, Eaton Corporation, SAP, Elster Group, Siemens, CA Technologies, Tendril and others.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as advanced energy management system providers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



