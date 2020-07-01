New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Vascular Graft Market By Indication, By Raw Material, By End User Industry, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916899/?utm_source=GNW



Europe vascular graft market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.Constant growth in the geriatric population is majorly responsible for the growth of vascular graft market in the region.



Corresponding prevalence of aneurysms, increasing incidences of end-stage renal diseases and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are some other major factors that are anticipated to bolster the growth of vascular graft market in the region over the coming years.In addition to this, rising incidences of cardiac diseases, diabetes and vascular occlusions is further estimated to give a healthy push to the market growth during the forecast years.



However, the factors that might hamper the market growth through 2025 are low reimbursement and high out-of-pocket expenditure.

The Europe vascular graft market is segmented based on indication, raw material, end user industry, country and company.By indication, the market is categorized into endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), abdominal aneurysm repair and thoracic aneurysm, peripheral vascular repair.



Out of which, the EVAR segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is accredited to surging adoption of endovascular aneurysm repair surgical procedures, increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures over open surgeries and growing geriatric population.

Major players operating in the Europe vascular graft market include B.Braun, C.



R. Bard, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, Endologix, LeMaitre Vascular, Medtronic, Maquet, Terumo, Gore Medical and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe vascular graft market.

• To classify and forecast Europe vascular graft market based on indication, raw material, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe vascular graft market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe vascular graft market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Europe vascular graft market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe vascular graft market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals/clinics across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the hospitals/clinics, and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe vascular graft market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Vascular graft hospitals, clinics and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to vascular graft

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals, clinics, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe vascular graft market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Indication:

o EVAR

o Abdominal Aneurysm Repair

o Thoracic Aneurysm

o Peripheral Vascular Repair

• Market, By Raw Material:

o Polyester

o ePTFE

o Polyurethane

o Polyamide

o Biosynthetic

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Hospital

o Ambulatory Surgery Center

• Market, By Country:

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Poland



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe vascular graft market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





