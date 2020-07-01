Boston, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareerAgility, the premier provider of racial and gender equity benchmarking, today announced its new platform to help businesses create more inclusive work environments by identifying areas of racial and gender bias built into their workplace systems. The CareerAgility LEAP Scorecard process includes anonymous online surveys of all employees — from staff to executive leadership — to help evaluate a firm’s current culture and set an inclusion baseline.

“Most companies are dealing with major disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, months of social distancing and protests,” said Julia Geisman, founder and CEO of CareerAgility. “Employers are facing new questions about diversity and inclusion at the same time they are busy with back-to-the-office strategies.”

CareerAgility starts with a company-wide survey to create a baseline of employees’ beliefs and perceptions regarding their current work environment. The survey provides objective data that shows areas of success as well as those that require attention. Companies can then strategically develop programs and allocate resources appropriately to create and sustain an inclusive environment.

“Our systemic approach gives companies a 360-degree view of their organization, determines organizational alignment, and helps them decide on a plan of action to implement effective solutions. We conduct on-going monitoring and support to ensure they’re on the right track,” says Geisman. “Without a baseline, it’s impossible to tell if any diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are effective.”

Diversity is important to creating an equitable and inclusive workforce. CareerAgility’s new platform is developed for the new world, covering everything from the ability to work from home to cultural issues and communication strategies. The program, originally available just for larger corporations, has been expanded to cover a broader spectrum of companies:

The LEAP Pulse Survey polls up to 500 people.

polls up to 500 people. LEAP Lite works best for companies with up to 1000 employees and adds additional summary detail.

works best for companies with up to 1000 employees and adds additional summary detail. Firms with more than 1000 employees can use the LEAP Scorecard , which provides a detailed narrative,analysis of the qualitative data, and evidence-based recommendations.

, which provides a detailed narrative,analysis of the qualitative data, and evidence-based recommendations. The LEAP Scorecard+ is also for companies of 1000 people or more, and provides an implementation plan.

CareerAgility’s platform, programs, and processes leverage Geisman’s years of research on workplace racial and gender disparity, industry best practices, and insight derived from reviewing thousands of survey responses.

CareerAgility offers a non-disruptive, easy-to-implement, and cost-effective program of:

Data gathering

Data analysis

Evidence-based recommendations

Implementation guidance, monitoring, and support





“CareerAgility is more than a survey,” says Geisman. “We take company-specific workplace data, synthesize it into a meaningful report, and consult with executives to help them devise a sustainable strategy. For us, data is not the goal, but a means of achieving a goal—workplace equity.”

About CareerAgility

CareerAgility leverages the power of its anonymous, company-wide surveys to identify and benchmark workplace racial and gender bias and works with companies to create and implement plans to mitigate it. With a unique process designed to provide a view into a company’s culture, CareerAgility delivers actionable data companies need to devise an overall strategy and affect real change. More than a survey alone, CareerAgility’s LEAP process furnishes companies with a baseline, recommendations, and a follow-up program to help keep them on track to achieve their goals.

For more information, visit CareerAgility.com or @UrCareerAgility on Twitter.

###



