The market for artificial organs and bionics in APAC is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period.Rising organ failures and increasing cases of disabilities call for the replacement of the damaged part or organ.



Additionally, technological advancements have led to the development of the R&D segment and eventually made it easier to replace any damaged or missing organs, which is propelling the growth of the APAC artificial organs and bionics market. However, the market might witness restraints due to the cost expensiveness and scarcity of desired organs.



APAC artificial organs and bionics market can be segmented on the basis of product, technology, material, end-user, company and country.The product segment is further divided into artificial heart, artificial kidney, artificial thyroid gland, bionic limb, ear bionic, artificial lung, artificial womb and others.



Artificial kidneys held the dominant share in 2019, on account of increasing renal diseases.Kidney failure leads to incompetent filtration of blood, which calls for kidney replacement, eventually increasing the market share for artificial kidneys segment.



Based on country, Japan holds the maximum share of the market in the entire APAC as it is developed enough to carry out transplantations with the assistance of their professional doctors and staff.



Major players in the artificial organs and bionics market of APAC include Medtronic, Getinge AB, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, A biomed, Rex Bionics, Ossur, ReWalk, Cyberdyne Inc., Blatchford, Obara Kogyo Inc. Ltd., Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, Otto Bock, Jarvik Heart, SynCardia Systems, Zimmer Biomet, Cochlear Limited, Roche Holding AG, Gembro AB, Lifenet Health, etc. Collaboration and mergers with medical schools or research organizations is one of the key strategies of the companies to sustain and maintain their position in such highly competitive environment.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of APAC artificial organs and bionics market.

• To classify and forecast APAC artificial organs and bionics market based on product, technology, material, end-user, company and country.

• To identify drivers and challenges for APAC artificial organs and bionics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in APAC artificial organs and bionics market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for APAC artificial organs and bionics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in APAC artificial organs and bionics market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals and surgical centers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals and surgical centers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined hospitals and surgical centers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of APAC artificial organs and bionics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hospitals, surgical centers, organ banks/distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to artificial organs and bionics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals and surgical centers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, APAC artificial organs and bionics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Products:

o Artificial Heart

o Artificial Kidneys

o Artificial Thyroid Gland

o Bionic Limb

o Ear Bionic

o Artificial Lung

o Artificial Womb

o Others

• Market, By Technology:

o Suction Technology

o Implanted myoelectric sensor (IMES) technology

o Socket-Based Technology

o 3D Bioprinting

o Others

• Market, By Material:

o Mechanical

- Plastics

- Metal

o Biomechanical

- Living matter

- Polymer

o Biological

• Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Surgical Centers

o Others

• Market, By Country:

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Australia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in APAC artificial organs and bionics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





