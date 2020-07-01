Madison, Wisc., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has appointed Ivo Rozendaal to lead the organization’s newest Workplace studio, operating out of its Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin offices. In this role, Rozendaal will collaborate with experts across the company’s nationally recognized Workplace Practice to create, high-performing office spaces that improve productivity and enhance employees’ physical and emotional health and well-being.

A registered architect with more than 12 years of experience, Rozendaal has designed large-scale corporate and municipal facilities and campuses; mixed-use developments; and performance and destination venues for a range of clients. Recent projects include an in-depth needs assessment and long-range masterplan for the County of Kenosha, Wisconsin’s network of civic and job center offices operating across multiple locations. Rozendaal also served as project architect for the multidisciplinary renovation and transformation of 340,000-square-feet of office, collaboration and support space across General Motors historic Technical Center Campus in Warren, Michigan. Prior to joining SmithGroup, Rozendaal also worked on such notable projects as The Sylvee, a ground-up, three-story concert venue and theater for Frank Productions in Madison, Wisconsin’s Capitol East District; and the renovation and expansion of the 1089-seat outdoor amphitheater at the world-class American Players Theatre in Spring Green, Wisconsin.

The promotion of Rozendaal aligns with a series of strategic actions launched by SmithGroup over the last two years to expand and strengthen the company’s established expertise in architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, civil engineering and campus master planning in the Madison and Milwaukee areas. It also enables the firm to better service clients seeking strategic solutions for a broad range of planning, design and modification needs.

"Business leaders across industries are being challenged to address a myriad of new and complicated issues related to their workplace facilities and operations,” stated Lise Newman, AIA, director of SmithGroup’s Workplace Practice. “Ivo understands the complexities that this new era of work poses for clients and will work with teams to create solutions that align an organization’s physical office with its mission, vision, brand, culture and values."

SmithGroup’s Workplace Practice provides comprehensive services that help premier companies across the U.S. create buildings and work environments that improve their organizations’ financial performance. Notable clients include Microsoft, Google, GoDaddy, Advisory Board Company, Ford Motor Company, Ally Financial, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Chamberlain Corporation, among others. Adding Rozendaal to the practice’s leadership team supports SmithGroup’s strategic plan to expand its position as a top design firm in Wisconsin and across the Great Lakes Region.

“The strategy and design of office environments is evolving in response to recent world events,” stated Gregg Calpino, PLA, LEED AP, director of the firm’s Madison and Milwaukee offices. “Ivo’s understanding of this rapidly changing landscape and his ability to translate clients’ concerns into meaningful design solutions will be pivotal to accelerating the growth of our workplace market.”

Rozendaal earned a Master of Architecture from Washington University in St Louis and a Bachelor of Science in architecture and construction management from Ball State University. He is a registered architect, a member of the American Institute of Architects, and supports a range of initiatives sponsored by Downtown Madison, Inc.

