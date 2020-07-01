Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
AGM Results
1 July 2020
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 2:15pm on 1 July 2020, at which all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 2:15pm on 29 June 2020, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), by Computershare are set out below:
|For
|Against
|Discretion
|Res
|Description
|Votes
|%
Votes
Cast
|Votes
|%
Votes
Cast
|Votes
|%
Votes
Cast
|1
|REPORT AND ACCOUNTS
|17,992,501
|99.64
|5,000
|0.03
|60,300
|0.33
|2
|DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION
|17,961,219
|99.52
|26,103
|0.14
|60,300
|0.34
|3
|FINAL DIVIDEND
|17,976,122
|99.63
|6,200
|0.03
|60,300
|0.34
|4
|ELECT W DAWKINS
|17,976,322
|99.63
|6,000
|0.03
|60,300
|0.34
|5
|ELECT R LEGGET
|17,975,322
|99.63
|7,000
|0.04
|60,300
|0.33
|6
|RE-APPOINT AUDITOR
|17,951,755
|99.53
|25,367
|0.14
|60,300
|0.33
|7
|AUDITOR'S REMUNERATION
|17,979,301
|99.63
|6,000
|0.03
|60,300
|0.34
|8
|ALLOT SHARES
|17,955,934
|99.47
|34,567
|0.19
|60,300
|0.34
|9
|PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS
|17,247,755
|95.61
|732,567
|4.06
|60,300
|0.33
|10
|MARKET PURCHASES
|17,959,934
|99.50
|30,567
|0.17
|60,300
|0.33
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM