Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

AGM Results

1 July 2020

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 2:15pm on 1 July 2020, at which all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 2:15pm on 29 June 2020, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), by Computershare are set out below:

For Against Discretion Res Description Votes %

Votes

Cast Votes %

Votes

Cast Votes %

Votes

Cast 1 REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 17,992,501 99.64 5,000 0.03 60,300 0.33 2 DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION 17,961,219 99.52 26,103 0.14 60,300 0.34 3 FINAL DIVIDEND 17,976,122 99.63 6,200 0.03 60,300 0.34 4 ELECT W DAWKINS 17,976,322 99.63 6,000 0.03 60,300 0.34 5 ELECT R LEGGET 17,975,322 99.63 7,000 0.04 60,300 0.33 6 RE-APPOINT AUDITOR 17,951,755 99.53 25,367 0.14 60,300 0.33 7 AUDITOR'S REMUNERATION 17,979,301 99.63 6,000 0.03 60,300 0.34 8 ALLOT SHARES 17,955,934 99.47 34,567 0.19 60,300 0.34 9 PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS 17,247,755 95.61 732,567 4.06 60,300 0.33 10 MARKET PURCHASES 17,959,934 99.50 30,567 0.17 60,300 0.33