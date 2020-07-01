Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
AGM Results
1 July 2020

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 2:15pm on 1 July 2020, at which all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 2:15pm on 29 June 2020, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), by Computershare are set out below:

  For Against Discretion
ResDescriptionVotes%
Votes
 Cast		 Votes%
Votes
 Cast		 Votes%
Votes
Cast
          
1REPORT AND ACCOUNTS17,992,50199.64 5,0000.03 60,3000.33
2DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION17,961,21999.52 26,1030.14 60,3000.34
3FINAL DIVIDEND17,976,12299.63 6,2000.03 60,3000.34
4ELECT W DAWKINS17,976,32299.63 6,0000.03 60,3000.34
5ELECT R LEGGET17,975,32299.63 7,0000.04 60,3000.33
6RE-APPOINT AUDITOR17,951,75599.53 25,3670.14 60,3000.33
7AUDITOR'S REMUNERATION17,979,30199.63 6,0000.03 60,3000.34
8ALLOT SHARES17,955,93499.47 34,5670.19 60,3000.34
9PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS17,247,75595.61 732,5674.06 60,3000.33
10MARKET PURCHASES17,959,93499.50 30,5670.17 60,3000.33

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism