NEW YORK, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Tree Partners (ATP), a leading life sciences venture firm, announced today the creation of Nine Square Therapeutics to discover novel therapies for movement disorders. Based in San Francisco, Nine Square Therapeutics is launching with $50 million in committed Series A funding from ATP. The new company will discover new small-molecule therapeutics for degenerative movement disorders including Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), as well as non-degenerative disorders such as essential tremor and dyskinesias, by integrating computational chemistry, biophysics and computational biology into machine-learning-enabled cell profiling platforms for target identification, chemical optimization and patient stratification.
“Effective treatments for movement disorders are urgently needed. When we saw a unique opportunity to discover targets at the intersection of emerging scientific and technical disciplines, we created Nine Square Therapeutics to accelerate solutions for patients,” said ATP founder and managing partner Seth Harrison, M.D., who will chair the new company’s board. “Nine Square Therapeutics is the first in a series of exciting ventures that we anticipate emerging from our scientific collaborations in the Bay Area.”
Nine Square Therapeutics grew from a collaboration between ATP and scientists at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). The company’s founders are:
“We believe that Nine Square Therapeutics will be clearly differentiated from other companies working in movement disorders based on our deep expertise in computational chemistry and biology, the machine-learning cell imaging platforms and our experience in pursuing difficult targets with novel approaches,” said Liras. “We look forward to growing our team and making important new discoveries in this underserved area.”
Michael Ehlers, M.D., Ph.D., ATP venture partner and chief scientific officer, will also serve as a director on the Nine Square Therapeutics board, bringing extensive experience in neuroscience drug discovery and development.
About Apple Tree Partners
ATP is a leading life sciences venture capital firm with global presence and reach that is developing the next generation of transformative biotechnology companies. ATP brings together $2.5 billion in assets and available funding, one of the sector’s most highly selective funding methodologies, and a seasoned team of venture partners to create a proven hub-and-spoke model. ATP works with the world’s most innovative life scientists and provides the capital, expertise, and operational intelligence to build new companies and drive long-term value. For more information visit www.appletreepartners.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Sally Jacob
sjacob@appletreepartners.com
(805) 338-9603
Apple Tree Partners
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
ATP Logo (002).jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: