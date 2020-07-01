New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Concrete Superplasticizers Market By Type, By Form, By Application, By End user, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916877/?utm_source=GNW



Europe concrete superplasticizers market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.Increasing consumption of concrete throughout the region is majorly responsible for the rising demand for the concrete superplasticizers.



Superplasticizers are the polymers that improve the efficiency of the flow of suspensions by minimizing the accumulation of particulates.They are generally used as admixtures to enhance the strength of concrete.



Rapidly growing research and development projects in the region in order to augment the efficiency of the construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of Europe concrete superplasticizers market through the forecast years. Furthermore, growing population and the necessity for efficient infrastructure to accommodate growing population, is resulting in increased demand for concrete superplasticizers in the region.

The Europe concrete superplasticizers market is segmented based on type, form, application, end user, region and company.Based on type, the market can be segmented into sulfonated naphthalene formaldehydes, sulfonated melamine formaldehydes, modified lignosulfonates, polycarboxylate derivatives and others.



Out of which, polycarboxylate (PC) derivatives dominated the market until 2019 and is forecast to maintain its dominance over the coming years as well which can be attributed to their ability to achieve water reduction of around 40% at a very low dosage rates when compared to their counterparts.This outstanding water reduction capability and dispersibility is anticipated to boost its growth during the forecast period.



Additionally, these polycarboxylate superplasticizers are usually used as high-range water reducers in high performance concrete, high volume fly ash/slag concrete, dry mortar, cement grouting and high-strength concrete, which is boosting the segment growth in the region.

Major players operating in the Europe concrete superplasticizers market include Arkema SA, BASF SE, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., KAO Corporation, Sika AG, W. R. Grace & Company, Enaspol as, Mapei S.P.A., Muhu (China) Construction Materials Co. Ltd., Sure Chemicals and others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe concrete superplasticizers market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



