The Asia-Pacific armor materials market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.The growth of this market can be accredited to growing incidences of armed conflicts, instances of terrorism and rising tension between neighbouring countries in the region.



Asia-Pacific has been identified as a high-potential market for armored materials on account of increasing asymmetric warfare activities in the region.Moreover, the development of advanced weapons coupled with increased homeland security concerns are some of the other major reasons responsible for the growth of Asia-Pacific armor materials market.



Along with this, modernization of military programs across various countries in the region is ensuing high demand for armors, which is estimated to bolster the market growth over the next 5 years. However, high production cost of defence products can act as major restraining factor in the growth of Asia-Pacific armor materials market through 2025.



The Asia-Pacific armor materials market is segmented based on type, application, region and company.By type, the market is categorized into metals & alloys, ceramics, composites, para-aramid fibers, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) and fiberglass.



Among them, the ceramics category dominated the market until 2019 and is anticipated to witness robust CAGR in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period.This high growth can be attributed to its low weight and high rigidity.



Additionally, ceramics are widely used in armor vehicles, aerospace, and body armor applications, as these products have controlled micro-structures, which ensures better performance and durability, thereby driving the segment growth in the region.

Major players in the Asia-Pacific armor materials include DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Saab AB, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, Armor Designs Inc., Armorsource LLC, JPS Composite Materials, PPG Industries Inc and others. The key players operating in the market are rapidly adopting various strategies in order to expand their geographic reach.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Asia-Pacific armor materials.

• To forecast Asia-Pacific armor materials market based on type, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Asia-Pacific armor materials market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in Asia-Pacific armor materials market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Asia-Pacific armor materials market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Asia-Pacific armor materials market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of armor materials manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product types, application types and presence of all major armor materials manufacturers across the region.

The analyst calculated Asia-Pacific armor materials market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Armor materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industrial associations, forums and alliances related to armor materials

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as armor materials manufacturers, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Asia-Pacific armor materials market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Metals & Alloys

o Ceramics

o Composites

o Para-Aramid Fibers

o Ultra-high-molecular-weight Polyethylene

o Fiberglass

• Market, By Application:

o Vehicle

o Aerospace

o Body

o Civil

o Marine

• Market, By Country:

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia-Pacific armor materials market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





