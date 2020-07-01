New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Dicamba Herbicide Market By Crop Type, By Formulation, By Physical Form, By Usage Pattern, By Time of Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916846/?utm_source=GNW



Europe dicamba herbicide market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.The key factors driving the Europe dicamba herbicide market include growing requirement for food security due to the rising population and increasing crop loss due to weed problems.



Moreover, the herbicides are used to minimize the crop loss, which results in maximum crop yield in order to meet the rising food demand.Therefore, the dicamba herbicide can be viewed as lucrative business opportunity over the years to come.



Also, increase in prominence for pre-emergence herbicides is anticipated to bode well for the growth of dicamba herbicide market in the region. However, the Europe dicamba herbicide market is likely to get subdued during the forecast period owing to the factors such as tendency of herbicide drift and increase in resistance of weeds towards herbicides.

The Europe dicamba herbicide market is segmented based on crop type, formulation, physical form, usage pattern, time of application, country and company.Based on crop type, the market can be segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses and pastures & forage crops.



Out of which, cereals & grains segment dominated the market with maximum share until 2019. The reason for the growth of this segment can be attributed to the hazardous herbs and weeds, triggering the market growth for dicamba herbicides.

Major players operating in the Europe dicamba herbicide market include Monsanto Company, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Bayer Cropscience AG, Syngenta AG, Nufarm Limited, Helena Chemical Company, The Andersons, Inc., Albaugh, Inc, etc.



• Market, By Crop Type:

o Cereals & Grains

o Oilseeds & Pulses

o Pastures & Forage Crops

• Market, By Formulation:

o Acid

o Salt

• Market, By Physical Form:

o Dry

o Liquid

• Market, By Usage Pattern:

o GM Crop

o Non-GM Crop

• Market, By Time of Application:

o Pre-Emergence

o Post-Emergence

• Market, By Country:

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Poland



