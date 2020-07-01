New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Wireless Gigabit Market By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End User Industry, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916827/?utm_source=GNW



Europe wireless gigabit market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The Europe wireless gigabit market is driven by the increasing penetration of mobile phones.



Additionally, improving internet connectivity and speed are further expected to propel the market during forecast period.



The Europe wireless gigabit market is segmented based on product, technology, application, end user industry, company and regional distribution.Based on end user industry, the market can be fragmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare and others.



The IT & telecom industry is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period on account of the improvement in the telecom connectivity, increasing adoption of applications such as BYOD throughout their operations by companies, increase in the employee strength and the growing demand for worldwide coordination, among others.



Major players operating in the Europe wireless gigabit market include Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Ltd, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., NVIDIA Europe, Samsung Electronics Europe, Qualcomm Atheors Inc., Broadcom Europe Ltd, MediaTek and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe wireless gigabit market.

• To classify and forecast Europe wireless gigabit market based on product, technology, application, end user industry, company and country distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe wireless gigabit market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe wireless gigabit market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe wireless gigabit market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe wireless gigabit market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Wireless gigabit service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to wireless gigabit

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe wireless gigabit market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Display Devices

o Network Infrastructure Devices

• Market, By Technology:

o System-on-Chip (SoC)

o Integrated Circuit Chips (IC)

• Market, By Application:

o Consumer Electronics

o Networking

o Commercial

• Market, By End User Industry:

o BFSI

o IT & Telecom

o Retail

o Healthcare

o Others

• Market, By Country:

o United Kingdom

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe wireless gigabit market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916827/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001