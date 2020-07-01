New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Collaborative Robot Market By Payload Capacity, By Application, By End User Industry, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916826/?utm_source=GNW



Europe collaborative robot market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The Europe collaborative robot market is driven by increasing number Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) transitioning towards automation.



Additionally, advantages such as low cost, high accuracy, high payload capacity, among others associated with the use of collaborative robots are further anticipated to fuel the market in the region.



The Europe collaborative robot market is segmented based on payload capacity, application, end user industry, company and country distribution.Based on payload capacity, the market can be fragmented into up to 5 kg, between 5 and 10 kg and above 10 kg.



The above 10kg segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the necessity arising from the industrial jobs which require heavy payload capabilities.



Major players operating in the Europe collaborative robot market include Universal Robots A/S, ABB Ltd., KUKA AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, MRK-Systeme GmbH, F&P Robotics AG, Active8 Robots, HumaRobotics, qbrobotics, Automata Technologies Limited and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe collaborative robot market.

• To classify and forecast Europe collaborative robot market based on payload capacity, application, end user industry, company and country distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe collaborative robot market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe collaborative robot market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe collaborative robot market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe collaborative robot market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Collaborative robot manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to collaborative robot

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe collaborative robot market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Payload Capacity:

o Up to 5 Kg

o Between 5 and 10 Kg

o Above 10 Kg

• Market, By Application:

o Assembly

o Pick & Place

o Machine Tending

o Others

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Automotive

o Electronics

o Metals & Machining

o Plastics & Polymers

o Others

• Market, By Country:

o United Kingdom

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe collaborative robot market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916826/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001