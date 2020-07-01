TROY, Mich., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly , has announced the recipients of its eighth annual Supplier Excellence Awards. Top-performing national and global suppliers that provide superior workforce solutions will be celebrated during an upcoming virtual event this month. This year, 25 companies will be recognized across the globe including six diverse suppliers. Furthermore, KellyOCG will also be recognizing outstanding suppliers with the Going the Extra Mile and Rookie of the Year Awards.



“During these challenging times, it is important to reflect on the accomplishments of our supplier partners who are essential to the world of work. Together we launched bold initiatives to ditch the script on previous ways of looking at workforce planning and delivered innovative talent solutions to meet the needs of our global customers. These award-winning suppliers represent the best of how we connect talent to work in ways that enrich their lives. We are thrilled to once again recognize the commitment and results of our supplier community ,” said Pam Sands, Global Lead – Supplier Strategy and Engagement, Professional Services Organization for KellyOCG.

In order to receive recognition for the Supplier Excellence and Rookie of the Year Awards, suppliers were evaluated on the following criteria:

• Performance results • Compliance with legal and program-specific requirements • Engagement with stakeholders’ and partnership approach.

Suppliers eligible for the Going the Extra Mile demonstrated the following competencies:

• Support of partnership opportunities at the client/program level • Thought leadership • Exceptional service

KellyOCG prides itself on the diversity of its global supply chain, which includes active partnerships with more than 3,000 suppliers located in 140 countries throughout the world.

The 2019 Supplier Excellence Award Winners are:

• 1st Executive • NES Global Talent • CK Group • Orion Engineering Services • Cynet Systems • Pauwels Consulting • DISYS • PE Global • Ian Martin • Petroplan • i-Pharm Consulting • Procom Consultants Group • Kelly • SIRE Life Sciences • Kinetic Recruitment • Spectraforce Technologies • Knightec • SThree • Life Science Consultants • Talent International • Love and Tate • The Fountain Group • Mindlance • US Tech Solutions

The 2019 Going the Extra Mile Award winner is:



• Cynet Systems

The 2019 Rookie of the Year Award winner is:



• Konsultia

