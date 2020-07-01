New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Automated Fare Collection System Market By Component, By Technology, By End User Industry, By System Type, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916825/?utm_source=GNW



Europe automated fare collection system market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.Automated fare collection system brings efficiency in fare collection process, saves time and enhances the overall transaction rate, which in turn minimizes the waiting time in queues and the need for cash in order to buy tickets.



The key factor expected to drive the market growth over the coming years is surging demand for efficient and hassle-free transportation systems.In addition to this, rising utility of plastic money, real-time payments, and digital payment gateways like credit & debit cards and near field communication payment applications are further anticipated to bode well for the growth of automated fare collection system in the region.



However, some factors that might act as major impediments to the market growth through 2025 includes high installation and maintenance costs.

The Europe automated fare collection system market is segmented based on component, technology, end user industry, system type, region and company.Based on technology, the market can be segmented into near-field communication (NFC), smart card, magnetic stripes and others.



Until 2019, smart card technology was the dominant segment and is projected to continue to hold its dominance through 2025 as well which can be attributed to its enhanced operating flexibility and faster processing speed when compared to magnetic stripe cards. Also, the NFC segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the next 5 years on account of growing consumer preference for cashless fare collection system for several modes of public transportation.

Major players operating in the Europe automated fare collection system market include Cubic Corporation, Indra, Thales Group, GMV, ST Electronics, ATOS, Longbow Technologies S/B, Samsung SDS, Genfare, Advanced Card Systems Holdings Limited and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe automated fare collection system market.

• To classify and forecast Europe automated fare collection system market based on component, technology, end user industry, system type, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe automated fare collection system market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe automated fare collection system market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Europe automated fare collection system market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe automated fare collection system market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe automated fare collection system market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automated fare collection system manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to automated fare collection system

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe automated fare collection system market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Hardware

o Software & Services

• Market, By Technology:

o Near-Field Communication (NFC)

o Smart Card

o Magnetic Stripes

o Others

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Transportation and Logistics

o Government

o Media and Entertainment

o Retail

o Others

• Market, By System Type:



o Ticket Vending Machine

o Ticket Office Machine

o Fare Gates

o IC Cards

• Market, By Country:

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Poland



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe automated fare collection system market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916825/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001