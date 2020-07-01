New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market is forecast to reach USD 5.39 billion by 2027. The global agricultural adjuvants market is currently observing a tremendous pace owing to massive growth in the global population and enormous demand for the sufficient crop supply coupled with proliferating emphasize on the protection of the crop loss, increasing concern over pesticide residues, crop quality, harvesting flexibility, increasing crop yields, high consumer demand for sustainability produced food, and harnessing climate change & global pandemic situations.
Applicability of the indoor farming, green crop protection, selectively editing the genome of crops to add value to the customers, improving protein efficiency of the seeds, increasing production of the pollinator-friendly Agricultural Adjuvants, and digital analytics to increase the usability & control performance parameter of the Agricultural Adjuvants are some of the future opportunities of the market, incorporating which could deliberately increase the profitability and consumer base of the companies in this market.
The COVID-19 impact:
As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly changing their practice and purchasing priorities to meet the required demand of a pandemic. Over a couple of months, this crisis has had a direct impact on the Agricultural Adjuvants development rates as the chemical manufacturing units have been disrupted. Also, the disturbances in the regular supply chain have caused the companies to create new supply chains that are more expensive and takes a lot more time to satisfy the need for catalysts in different areas of the chemical industry, seeing an unprecedented degree of activity associated with biotechnology.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the agricultural adjuvants market on the basis of adjuvant categories, crop type, adoption stage, formulation, application, and region:
Adjuvant Categories Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Crop Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Adoption Stage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Formulation Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
