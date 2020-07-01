New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe AI in Social Media Market By Component, By Technology, By Organization Size, By Application, By End User Industry, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916824/?utm_source=GNW



Europe AI in social media market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The Europe AI in social media market is driven by the utilization of the AI technology for effective advertising campaigns on different social media platforms.



Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence technology with social media for effective advertising and to gain a competitive edge are further propelling the market in the region.



The Europe AI in social media market is segmented based on component, technology, organization size, application, end user industry, company and regional distribution.Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into software tools and services.



The services segment is expected to witness significant growth over the next five years.This can be ascribed to the growing awareness among social media enterprises regarding the features and benefits of the AI technology in the social media industry, increasing adoption of the AI technology for various applications in the social media sector, and rising utilization of AI-enabled smartphones.



Based on technology, the market can be further categorized into deep learning & machine learning, natural language processing (NLP) and others.The natural language processing segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years.



Since NLP technology helps in reading social media content and understanding human languages on various social media platforms, it is being rapidly utilized by social media enterprises to connect with a wider audience.



Major players operating in the Europe AI in social media market include Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., AWS Europe, Adobe Systems Europe Ltd, Facebook Inc., IBM Corporation, Baidu Europe BV, Salesforce, Converseon.AI, Sprinklr and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe AI in social media market.

• To classify and forecast Europe AI in social media market based on component, technology, organization size, application, end user industry, company and country distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe AI in social media market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe AI in social media market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe AI in social media market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe AI in social media market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• AI in social media service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to AI in social media

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe AI in social media market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Software

o Services

• Market, By Technology:

o Deep Learning & Machine Learning

o NLP

• Market, By Organization Size:

o SMEs

o Large Enterprises

• Market, By Application:

o Sales & Marketing

o Customer Experience Management

o Predictive Risk Assessment

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Retail & E-commerce

o BFSI

o Media & Advertising

o Education

o Others

• Market, By Country:

o United Kingdom

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe AI in social media market.



