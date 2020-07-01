New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe 3D Cell Culture Market By Product, By End User, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916823/?utm_source=GNW



Europe 3D cell culture market is expected to grow at a formidable rate through 2025.Growing focusing on creating substitutes for animal testing is majorly responsible for the growth of 3D cell culture market in Europe.



Rising occurrence of severe diseases is further driving the market growth in the upcoming years.Moreover, rising financial support by the government in order to carry out research work in field of medicine & healthcare and cell-based research industries is another factor which is anticipated to bolster the growth of 3D cell culture market in the region over the coming years.



In addition to this, increasing emphasis on personalized medicines is further estimated to give a healthy push to the market growth during the forecast years. However, the factor that might hamper the market growth through 2025 is the lack of availability of skilled resources for 3D cell-based research.

The Europe 3D cell culture market is segmented based on product, end user, application, region and company.By product, the market is categorized into scaffold-based 3D cell cultures, scaffold-free 3D cell cultures, microfluidics and magnetic levitation.



Out of which, the scaffold-based 3D cell cultures segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast years. The growth of this segment is accredited to the advantages scaffolds offer in the field of 3D cell culture, which include structural rigidity and availability of attachment points.

Major players operating in the Europe 3D cell culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, Reprocell, 3D Biotek LLC, CN Bio Innovations Limited, Hamilton Company, Insphero AG, Emulate, Inc, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe 3D cell culture market.

• To classify and forecast Europe 3D cell culture market based on product, end user, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe 3D cell culture market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe 3D cell culture market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Europe 3D cell culture market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe 3D cell culture market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe 3D cell culture market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• 3D cell culture companies, vendors, end users and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to 3D cell culture

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe 3D cell culture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures

o Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures

o Microfluidics

o Magnetic Levitation

• Market, By End User:

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Research Institutes

o Cosmetics Industry

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Cancer & Stem Cell Research

o Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing

o Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

• Market, By Country:

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Poland



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe 3D cell culture market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





