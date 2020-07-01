DUNMORE, Pa., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: FNCB) today announced that R. Gregory Collins, Executive Vice-President and Chief Banking Officer, will retire on September 30, 2020 after a 40-year career in the banking industry.



Mr. Collins is responsible for the oversight of the Bank’s commercial lending, retail lending and retail banking units. He joined FNCB in 2018 with more than 30 years of managerial experience in banking. Prior to joining FNCB, he served as the Area President of Wells Fargo Bank’s Northeastern Pennsylvania region where he was responsible for the overall sales, service, financials and operations for 38 Retail Stores in nine counties. An active member of the community, Mr. Collins has volunteered for many local organizations and currently serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Misericordia University and as a board member of the Wilkes Barre YMCA, Wyoming Valley United Way and Wilkes Barre General Hospital.

“During his time with FNCB Bank, Greg has provided steady leadership and guidance to the Retail Banking, Retail Lending and Commercial Lending Units,” said Gerard Champi, FNCB Bank President and CEO. “It has been my pleasure to work with one of the most respected bankers in our area. Greg has assisted us with the necessary leadership and mentoring skills that will continue at FNCB.”

About FNCB Bancorp, Inc.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for 110 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania – offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 17 branch offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and a limited purpose office in Lehigh County, and remains dedicated to making our customers’ banking experience simply better. For more information about FNCB, visit www.fncb.com.

