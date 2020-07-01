New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Scintillator Market By Material, By Application, By End User, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916788/?utm_source=GNW



North America scintillator market size is anticipated to grow at steady CAGR during the forecast period.The North America scintillator market is driven by innovative and advanced technologies, government funding for increased R&D, need for radiation detection instruments across various application markets, and development of high-performance products at a low cost, among others.



Additionally, increasing number of power plants in the region is further expected to fuel the growth of market during forecast period.

North America scintillator market can be segmented based on material, application, end user and country.Based on application, the market can be fragmented into healthcare, homeland security, industrial application, nuclear power plants and others.



The healthcare segment is anticipated to dominate the market during forecast period owing to the increasing use of scintillators for detecting and analysing various cardiovascular and neurological diseases.

Major companies operating in the North America scintillator market include Canberra Industries Inc., Ludlum Measurements Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices, Zecotek Photonics, Saint-Gobain Corporation, Hitachi Metals America Ltd, Hamamatsu Photonics, Rexon Components Inc., TDL Systems Inc, among others. The players in the scintillator market are engaging in partnerships and acquisitions in order to increase their market share.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of North America scintillator market.

• To forecast North America scintillator market based on material, application, end user and country distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for North America scintillator market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in North America scintillator market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the North America scintillator market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of scintillator manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated North America scintillator market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Scintillator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to scintillator market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as solution providers and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, North America scintillator market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Material:

o Organic

o Inorganic

• Market, By Application:

o Healthcare

o Homeland Security

o Industrial Application

o Nuclear Power Plants

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Personal Instrument

o Hand-Held Instruments

o Fixed

o Installed Instruments

• Market, By Country:

o United States

o Mexico

o Canada



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in North America scintillator market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





