DALLAS, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH ), an innovative financial services firm based in Dallas, announced today that it has successfully reached $1 billion in sales and closed its publicly registered L Bond offering, and is now raising capital in a new $2 billion offering of L Bonds.



The new L Bond offering is priced at $1,000 per share and provides fixed interest payments, paid monthly.

“We believe the closing of our $1 billion L Bond offering demonstrates the confidence our investors have shown in our company even through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Murray Holland, GWGH’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to have a new $2 billion L Bond offering available now that can provide the income, stability, and return our advisors and investors have come to rely on from us since 2009.”

Emerson Equity LLC is serving as the managing broker-dealer for the offering, which is being sold through a network of participating dealers and licensed financial advisors and representatives.

The company also announced that its publicly traded stock was once again included in the Russell 2000® Index, effective on June 29, 2020.

The Russell 2000 measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and is considered an important bellwether for the U.S. economy. Membership in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index is primarily determined by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes and the 2020 list is reconstituted from the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 8, 2020, ranked by total market capitalization.

