NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the first direct-to-consumer telehealth platform for teeth straightening, announced today its continued international expansion with openings in Singapore and Austria. Entrance into these markets will further extend the Company’s international footprint following its successful launches in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong in 2019 and Canada in 2018. Additionally, the Company is reopening in Germany, and plans to launch into new regions throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and more in 2020.



“We have built a robust international infrastructure and will continue to seek opportunities to reach consumers around the world. Markets outside of the U.S. present a great opportunity for our business, and we look forward to helping people in Austria and Singapore get a smile they love,” said Kay Oswald, President of International at SmileDirectClub. “Our mission is to provide high-quality affordable and convenient access to care to as many people as possible. We are pleased to extend this to people in these markets, as well as invest in these local economies.”

Customers seeking SmileDirectClub’s clear aligner therapy treatment can book a free appointment to capture a 3D image of their teeth at a SmileShop where applicable, or use doctor prescribed impression kits, which are mailed directly to the home, to capture a mould of their teeth. SmileDirectClub’s clear aligner therapy treatment is prescribed, directed, and managed by an affiliated dentist or orthodontist registered and licensed to practice in that country throughout the entire process from initial diagnosis to completion. In order to uphold the highest quality of care, SmileDirectClub has partnered with lead dentists Dr. Samintharaj Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer of Nuffield Dental Holdings; Dr. Christine Dirxen; and Dr. István Joó, to oversee the clinical practices in Singapore, Germany, and Austria respectively.

SmileDirectClub’s first Singapore SmileShop located in HarbourFront Centre is now open, and the Austria SmileShops located in Vienna are slated to open in early July. SmileDirectClub is continuing its strategic global expansion plans as permitted by local guidelines and mandates as the world begins to lift restrictions arising from the COVID 19 pandemic.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, serving over one million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.