North America product lifecycle management market size is anticipated to grow at steady CAGR during the forecast period.The North America product lifecycle management market is driven by the increasing focus on developing ground-breaking smart products and factories, growing need to build product innovation platforms, rising demand for cloud-based product lifecycle management solutions, among others.



Additionally, adoption of digitalization to improve production and introduction of cloud technology to consolidate information are further expected to spur the market during through 2025.

North America product lifecycle management market can be segmented based on type of service, component, deployment mode, service type, end user industry, company and country.Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.



The on-premise segment is expected to dominate the market since on-premise solutions are delivered with a one-time licensing fee along with a service agreement.Based on service type, the market can be fragmented into maintenance/support, implementation, consulting and others.



The maintenance/support segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period attributable to the fact that facilitates customer satisfaction by resolving customer issues or queries.Every software vendor has a dedicated support team to serve the customers.



Support, software maintenance, customer portal, post-deployment assistance, and client testimonials are some of the services provided under maintenance/support segment.

Major companies operating in the North America product lifecycle management market include IBM Corporation, Autodesk Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Oracle Corporation, Aras Corporation, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Accenture, Deloitte Consulting, TCS, among others. Leading players in the North America product lifecycle management market are engaging in partnerships and acquisitions in order to increase their market share.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of North America product lifecycle management market.

• To forecast North America product lifecycle management market based on type of service, component, deployment mode, service type, end user industry and country distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for North America product lifecycle management market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in North America product lifecycle management market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the North America product lifecycle management market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of product lifecycle management service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated North America product lifecycle management market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Product lifecycle management service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to product lifecycle management market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as solution providers and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, North America product lifecycle management market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type of Service:

o CAX

o Discrete PLM

o Process PLM

• Market, By Component:

o Multi-CAD Solution

o Product Data Management

o Digital Manufacturing

• Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Market, By Service Type:

o Maintenance/Support

o Implementation

o Consulting

o Others

• Market, By End User Industry:

o Retail

o Aerospace and Defense

o Automotive

o Electronics

o Medical Devices

o Pharmaceutical & Biotech

• Market, By Country:

o United States

o Mexico

o Canada



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in North America product lifecycle management market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





