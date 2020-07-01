Rosemont, Ill., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a comprehensive search process, Charles L. Saltzman, MD, chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics at the University of Utah, was selected as the new Editor-in-Chief of Foot & Ankle International (FAI) and Foot & Ankle Orthopaedics (FAO), the official journals of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS). He succeeds David B. Thordarson, MD, who has served as Editor-in-Chief for FAI for more than 12 years.

A respected researcher, educator, and visionary, Dr. Saltzman has been actively involved in AOFAS since 1991 and was president of the Society in 2009-10. His extensive leadership experience includes roles as president of the International Federation of Foot & Ankle Societies and the Association of Bone and Joint Surgeons. Currently, Dr. Saltzman serves as a director for the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. In addition, Dr. Saltzman is a current member of the FAI Editorial Board and past chair of the FAI Managerial Board.

“Being the Editor-in-Chief of FAI and FAO will be both a great privilege and challenge, one that I plan to embrace with steadfast focus, creativity, and humility,” Dr. Saltzman said. “I look forward to working with the great team of editors, reviewers, authors, and members. Like Dr. Thordarson, I will ensure that the journals continue to elevate our specialty with excellence.”

In publication since 1980, FAI is a monthly medical journal that emphasizes surgical and medical management as it relates to the foot and ankle with a specific focus on reconstructive, trauma, and sports-related conditions utilizing the latest technological advances. FAO is an open access journal offering original peer-reviewed articles, including clinical and basic science research, case reviews, and technique tips. Both journals are published by SAGE Publishing.

Under Dr. Thordarson’ s leadership from 2008-20, FAI experienced tremendous growth, increasing its impact factor from 1.061 in 2008 to 2.341 in 2019. FAI is currently the #1 foot and ankle journal and ranks 29th out of 76 overall orthopaedic journals. In 2016, FAO launched under the leadership of inaugural Editor-in-Chief, L. Daniel Latt, MD, PhD. Dr. Latt served as FAO Editor-in-Chief until 2019 when Dr. Thordarson became single editor over both journals.

"I can’t express how excited I am to have Dr. Saltzman become the Editor-in-Chief for FAI and FAO," said AOFAS President William C. McGarvey, MD. "His scholarly experience and novel ideas will ensure that Dr. Thordarson’s remarkable efforts and achievements will carry forth into the next chapter of leadership. I am both eager and intrigued to see where our journals go from here.”

Dr. Saltzman will begin transitioning into the role in October 2020 and will assume full responsibility for leading the journals by January 1, 2021.

“The Search Committee interviewed an exceptionally talented and dedicated group of candidates for the position of Editor-in-Chief. The selection of Dr. Saltzman reflects his superb qualifications,” said Search Committee Chair James W. Brodsky, MD. “In addition to his scientific accomplishments, he has displayed outstanding commitment to the field of foot and ankle surgery, and to the orthopaedic profession.”

