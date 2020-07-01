HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading global point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced today that it will issue, after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, July 6, 2020, press releases with respect to its current plans for COVID-19 product development and regulatory approvals and its preliminary estimates of revenue results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Chembio will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 8:00 am (Eastern time) to discuss the information described in those press releases and related business and financial matters. Interested parties can participate in the conference call by dialing 877-407-0778 (U.S. toll-free) or 201-689-8565 (international) or joining a live audio webcast available at www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/. Following the call, a replay of the call is expected to be available through July 10, 2020, by dialing 877-481-4010 (U.S. toll-free) or 919-882-2331 (international), conference ID code 35572, or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, including COVID-19, sexually transmitted disease, and fever and tropical disease. The company’s proprietary DPP technology platform, which uses a small drop of blood from the fingertip or alternative sample types, provides high-quality, cost-effective results in approximately 15 minutes. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

DPP is Chembio’s registered trademark. For convenience, this trademark appears in this release without ® symbols, but that practice does not mean that Chembio will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademark.

