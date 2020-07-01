New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Video Wall Market By Product, By Vertical, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916759/?utm_source=GNW



Europe video wall market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.Video wall is the next generation technology helping in increasing customers reach with multi-monitor setups.



The key factors that are anticipated to drive the Europe video wall market include surging adoption of interactive displays at public transportation such as airports and railway stations and numerous benefits it offers such as ease of maintenance, high flexibility, and performance. In addition to this, growing requirement to display multiple information regarding necessary requirements like arrival and departure of buses, trains as well as flights at stations and airports, information regarding many items in auditoriums, shopping malls, etc., is projected to boost the demand for video walls during the forecast years, thereby aiding the Europe video wall market.

The Europe video wall market is segmented based on product, vertical, application, country and company.Based on vertical, the market can be segmented into BFSI, retail, hospitality, transportation, healthcare and others.



Until 2019, the retail segment accounted for maximum market share and is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players that are involved in the value chain owing to increasing number of commercial spaces including malls and shopping complexes. Moreover, rapid advancements in technology, such as introduction of LED interactive video walls with higher definition picture quality and virtually bezel less displays, have influenced product adoption in retail segment in a positive way.

Major players operating in the Europe video wall market include Adflow Networks, AU Optronics Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Display Co. Ltd., Navori SA, NEC Display Solutions, Omnivex Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe video wall market.

• To classify and forecast Europe video wall market based on product, vertical, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe video wall market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe video wall market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Europe video wall market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe video wall market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe video wall market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Video wall manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to video wall

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe video wall market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Video Wall Displays

o Housing

o Installation

o Content Management

• Market, By Vertical:

o BFSI

o Retail

o Hospitality

o Transportation

o Healthcare

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Indoor

o Outdoor

• Market, By Country:

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Poland



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe video wall market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





