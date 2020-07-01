New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific LPG Cylinder Market By Cylinder Type, By Size, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916694/?utm_source=GNW



Asia-Pacific LPG cylinder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during forecast period, on account of growing demand for liquefied natural gas as it is touted as an environment friendly alternative to coal, petrol and diesel.As a result, governments across various countries in the region are promoting its use over traditional fuels.



Lack of infrastructure for distribution of LPG is the primary reason for the growing popularity of LPG cylinders.Most of the countries which have inadequate gas resources, prefer LPG cylinders over piped LPG, as LPG is first liquefied before transporting and then liquefied LPG is again converted to gaseous form, which increases the overall cost of the LPG to the country.



As a result, countries prefer LPG cylinders over laying pipelines.



Asia-Pacific market of LPG cylinder can be segmented based on the cylinder type, size, country and application.In terms of cylinder type, the market can be bifurcated into composite and metal.



The demand for composite LPG cylinder is anticipated to increase in the coming years as these cylinders are 100% recyclable and explosion resistant in comparison to conventional metal cylinders.Based on application, market can be segregated into residential/consumer-use, power & utilities and transport/auto-fuel.



Residential or consumer use is currently the dominant segment in the market and the trend is likely to continue over the next five years as well. This is due to the subsidy offered by the government on LPG cylinders.



Major companies operating in the Asia-Pacific LPG cylinder recorded high sale volumes in the financial year 2018 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the region include China Huanri Group Co. Ltd., Hebei baigong high-pressure vessel Co. Ltd., Mauria Udyog Ltd., Metal Mate Co. Ltd., Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc, Supreme Industries Ltd., Worthington Industries Inc., and Time Technoplast Ltd, and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Asia-Pacific LPG cylinder market, in terms of value & volume.

• To classify and forecast Asia-Pacific LPG cylinder market based on cylinder type, size, application and country.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Asia-Pacific LPG cylinder market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Asia-Pacific LPG cylinder market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Asia-Pacific LPG cylinder market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Asia-Pacific LPG cylinder market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading LPG cylinder manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in LPG cylinder market in Asia-Pacific.

The analyst calculated the market size of Asia-Pacific LPG cylinder market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• LPG producers

• LPG cylinder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• LPG end user industries

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to LPG cylinder market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as skid steer and compact track loader manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Asia-Pacific LPG cylinder market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Cylinder Type:

o Metal

o Composite

• Market, By Size:

o 0 to 5 Kg

o 6 to 10 Kg

o 11 Kg & Above

• Market, By Application:

o Residential/Consumer-use

o Power & Utilities

o Transport/Auto-fuel

• Market, By Country:

o India

o China

o Japan

o Thailand

o South Korea



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia-Pacific LPG cylinder market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





