The proliferation of UAVs has been so extensive that even insurgent groups such as Islamic State (IS) have been reported to be using these systems for attacks on US, Russian and Syrian forces in the Syrian conflict.There are several instances where commercial UAVs have been used in an attempt to create chaos and carry out terror missions



The concept of UAV swarm attacks has also helped to further the demand for C-UAS systems globally.



Defined as multiple autonomous aircraft networked together, deterrence against a UAV swarm attack is anticipated to usher in a new era of C-UAS capabilities, bringing along with it the need to employ more sophisticated systems with much faster response times



With smaller UAVs such as micro, mini and nano versions arriving in bulk in the consumer market, as well as military arsenals, early detection of these systems has become an even more challenging task owing to the much smaller signature that these smaller platforms possess. Also, since civilian UAVs are much smaller and tend to fly at low altitudes, detection by radar may not be the best option at all times



Terrorist tactics have included the arming of cheap UAVs to deploy grenades and mortar rounds, which in turn have raised serious concerns on issues



