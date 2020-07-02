PERRYSBURG, Ohio, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leader in metalworking fluids, Master Fluid Solutions, launches new product tailored to the unique and complex needs of the aerospace industry.



HyperSol™ 888NXT is a formula that was created specifically for machining hard metals like titanium, stainless steel, and nickel-based alloys such as Inconel®, which are commonly used in aerospace applications. The premium-grade water-soluble metalworking fluid replaces soluble oils that contained harmful sulfur molecules, which caused corrosion, created odor, and damaged the metal being machined.

HyperSol™ 888NXT was designed to be operator- and machine-friendly. Master Fluid Solutions’ industry-leading R&D team spent several years testing different combinations of ingredients and formulations to create this fluid, which provides the much-needed lubricity, improved machine life, and safer working conditions that the aerospace industry demands.

“After a lot of testing, we’re pleased to release a metalworking fluid that can act like a soluble oil but without the drawbacks,” said John Treese, Director of Global Training at MFS. “Customers in all highly technical industries that face a challenge in improving productivity and machined part quality with tight tolerance specifications can leverage the superior technology built into this product.”

HyperSol™ 888NXT is a patented, neo-synthetic precision machining fluid that is designed to pass aerospace approval testing requirements. It delivers low foam, low odor, and a long lifespan in the sump and meets stringent environmental regulations.

“We took a very thoughtful approach to creating Hypersol™ 888NXT to make sure it didn't just meet technical requirements. Instead, we listened to our partners in aerospace and designed a cutting fluid that would help them meet their evolving needs: better first pass part quality, less waste, and higher productivity,” said Ahmed Tahir, Global VP of Strategy and Marketing.

To learn more about HyperSol™ 888NXT, visit us online .

About Master Fluid Solutions:

Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable, and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, and rust preventives under the TRIM® and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems lower their customer’s total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for seven consecutive years. For further information, visit https://www.masterfluidsolutions.com .

Contacts:

Ahmed Tahir

Master Fluid Solutions

atahir@masterchemical.com

01 (419) 724 7871

Lauren Fairbanks

S&G

l.fairbanks@stuntandgimmicks.com

01 (212) 729 6120