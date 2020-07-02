Melbourne, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Global recently announced its state-of-the-art commercial office design for its amalgamated 150-152 Bridge Road and 195 Lennox Street, Richmond, development.

Designed by Rothelowman Architects the new scheme proposes a six-storey office building with an NLA circa 11,000sqm, contributing to the high supply demand in the coveted area.

Ample market research and community engagement was mindfully considered throughout the design process constituting in a number of integrations prioritising local resident and business needs.

Poly Global Head of Design Ryan Cox said, “The proposed design has allowed us to introduce a new vehicle entry point on Lennox Street, removing any previous possible traffic implications on Bridge Road. We’ve also been able to add a direct entry point from Lennox Street for occupants arriving from Richmond Train Station. As well as introduce great connectivity between Bridge Road to Lennox Street, adding to Melbourne’s iconic laneway culture whilst centralising pedestrian traffic flow for the building.”

Located in Melbourne’s hotspot to live and work, the commercial design has embraced Richmond’s vitalizing culture to attract tenants and professionals drawn to the area.

The proposed modern office design will also include a boutique food and beverage retail mix, flexible work spaces, sophisticated EOT facilities, two levels of underground parking, rooftop terrace garden and an anticipated onsite health & wellness centre for the community.

Aligned with the company ethos For a Beautiful Life Poly Global has incorporated a highly ecological sustainable development (ESD) design into the new commercial scheme for the site. The concept is also supported by leading smart property technology.

Development approval for the site is expected to be granted in Q4 2020.

Attachments

Jen Reynoldson Poly Global +614385952800 jen.reynoldson@polyglobal.com