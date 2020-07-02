Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The legal process outsourcing services market is poised to grow by USD 16.01 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. The report on the legal process outsourcing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the regulatory compliance, cost reduction and enhanced efficiency of legal processes and proliferation of risk management practices. In addition, regulatory compliance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The legal process outsourcing services market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the emergence of cloud computing as one of the prime reasons driving the legal process outsourcing services market growth during the next few years. Also, commoditization leading to ascent in the value chain, alignment of legal services and procurement and integration of predictive coding will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The legal process outsourcing services market covers the following areas:

Legal process outsourcing services market sizing

Legal process outsourcing services market forecast

Legal process outsourcing services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading legal process outsourcing services market vendors that include Capita Plc, Cobra Legal Solutions LLC, Exigent Group Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Integreon Inc., LegalBase, Morae Global Corp., QuisLex Inc., and UnitedLex Corp.. Also, the legal process outsourcing services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Contract management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

E-discovery services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Litigation support - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Legal research - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Capita Plc

Cobra Legal Solutions LLC

Exigent Group Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Integreon Inc.

LegalBase

Morae Global Corp.

QuisLex Inc.

UnitedLex Corp.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxg0i1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900