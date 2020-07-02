Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The legal process outsourcing services market is poised to grow by USD 16.01 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. The report on the legal process outsourcing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the regulatory compliance, cost reduction and enhanced efficiency of legal processes and proliferation of risk management practices. In addition, regulatory compliance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The legal process outsourcing services market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the emergence of cloud computing as one of the prime reasons driving the legal process outsourcing services market growth during the next few years. Also, commoditization leading to ascent in the value chain, alignment of legal services and procurement and integration of predictive coding will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The legal process outsourcing services market covers the following areas:

  • Legal process outsourcing services market sizing
  • Legal process outsourcing services market forecast
  • Legal process outsourcing services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading legal process outsourcing services market vendors that include Capita Plc, Cobra Legal Solutions LLC, Exigent Group Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Integreon Inc., LegalBase, Morae Global Corp., QuisLex Inc., and UnitedLex Corp.. Also, the legal process outsourcing services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • Contract management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • E-discovery services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Litigation support - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Legal research - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Capita Plc
  • Cobra Legal Solutions LLC
  • Exigent Group Ltd.
  • HCL Technologies Ltd.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • Integreon Inc.
  • LegalBase
  • Morae Global Corp.
  • QuisLex Inc.
  • UnitedLex Corp.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

 

