Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market by Product (Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors), by Pollutant Type (Chemical, Physical and Biological), by Application (Government Buildings, Industrial, and Others), by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 15% during the forecast period. The Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market is driven by the growing awareness among the population pertaining to different environmental issues and associated health hazards.



Additionally, growing popularity of green buildings and increasing need to attain sustainability is expected to increase the demand for air quality monitors thereby driving the market growth through 2025. Furthermore, supportive government policies & schemes and grants for adhering to air quality standards are further expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for air quality monitors by different enterprises, corporates, academic institutions, malls & shopping centers, among others further bolsters the market growth over the next few years. However, high costs associated with the installation and purchase of air quality monitors can hamper the market growth during the forecast period.



The Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market is segmented based on product, pollutant type, application, company and region. Based on product, the market can be split into fixed indoor monitors and portable indoor monitors. The fixed indoor monitors segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the associated benefits such as real time monitoring options, requirement of small amount of sample for monitoring the air quality, availability of analog and digital output options, among others.



While, the portable indoor monitors segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of the growing focus on maintaining healthy indoor air quality and increasing adoption of smart homes & green buildings. Based on pollutant type, the market can be categorized into chemical, physical and biological. The chemical pollutant type is expected to dominate the market attributable to stringent government regulations set by different governments and pollution control boards for controlling the industrial pollutant emissions and adhering to the air quality standards.



Regionally, the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption and use of indoor air quality monitors to maintain the air quality standards. Additionally, rapid adoption of gas analyzers and ongoing technological advancements are further expected to propel the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the overall indoor air quality monitor market owing to the increasing problem of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in the region especially in the countries like China and India.



The major players operating in the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co, 3M Company, TSI Inc, Ingersoll Rand PLC, Horiba Ltd, Testo AG, Aeroqual Ltd, Nest Labs Inc and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market based on product, pollutant type, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the author sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the author could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product (Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors)

6.2.2. By Pollutant Type (Chemical, Physical and Biological)

6.2.3. By Application (Government Buildings, Industrial, Private Establishments,

6.2.4. Commercial, Residential and Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

14.2. Siemens AG

14.3. Emerson Electric Co

14.4. 3M Company

14.5. TSI Inc

14.6. Ingersoll Rand PLC

14.7. Horiba Ltd

14.8. Testo AG

14.9. Aeroqual Ltd

14.10. Nest Labs Inc



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Author & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tulg9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900