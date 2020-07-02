Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite Data Services Market By Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Satellite Data Services Market size is expected to reach $16.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 25% CAGR during the forecast period. Satellite data services provide the supply of earth information and data which is generated and captured by man-made satellites that travel around the orbit of the earth. The satellite data most commonly used for observing earth, providing information on the chemical, physical, and biological characteristics of the planet. In an emerging economy, the global satellite data market is expected to grow at substantial rates over the forecast period. Major progress in geospatial imagery analysis combined with the implementation of AI and big data, privatization of the space industry and growing demand of small earth observation satellites is driving the market.



The fourth industrial revolution also gives the satellite data services sector attractive growth prospects. The launch of Industry 4.0, which is expected to promote disruption in traditional practices and to deliver better market growth prospects, offers development opportunities to many satellite firms, OEMs and applications developers. In the design and manufacturing stages of satellite production, Industry 4.0 will also increase productivity in subsequent years with prediction for economic growth.



Satellite-as-a-Service (SataaS) is expected to provide consumers with faster and more reliable access to satellite imaging. It is expected that a pay-as-you-go satellite model will deliver more resources and time management capabilities in commercial applications. This will also allow companies to get their product closer to the customer by allowing them a certain period of time to own the satellite, so they can achieve sustainable market growth. The growing number and overall cost of deploying small satellites is making SataaS a very economical choice, which makes it possible for medium businesses to embrace the entire industry.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. and Trimble, Inc. are the forerunners in the Satellite Data Services Market. Companies such as Spaceflight Industries, Inc., Planet Labs, Inc., Maxar Technologies, Inc., Ursa Space Systems, Inc., SpecTIR, LLC, ImageSat International N.V., and Airbus SE are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Airbus SE (Airbus Defence and Space SE), Maxar Technologies, Inc. (DigitalGlobe, Inc.), Trimble, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., ImageSat International N.V., Planet Labs, Inc., Spaceflight Industries, Inc. (BlackSky Global LLC), Ursa Space Systems, Inc., SpecTIR, LLC, and Satellite Imaging Corporation.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type

Administrative

Commercial

Scientific

By End User

Environmental

Defense & Security

Marine

Agriculture

Energy & Power

Engineering & Infrastructure

Others

By Geography



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Airbus SE (Airbus Defence and Space SE)

Maxar Technologies, Inc. (DigitalGlobe, Inc.)

Trimble, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

ImageSat International N.V.

Planet Labs, Inc.

Spaceflight Industries, Inc. (BlackSky Global LLC)

Ursa Space Systems, Inc.

SpecTIR, LLC

Satellite Imaging Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Satellite Data Services Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Satellite Data Services Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Satellite Data Services Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Jun - 2020,Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Satellite Data Services Market by Industry Vertical

4.1 Global Environmental Satellite Data Services Market by Region

4.2 Global Defense & Security Satellite Data Services Market by Region

4.3 Global Marine Satellite Data Services Market by Region

4.4 Global Agriculture Satellite Data Services Market by Region

4.5 Global Energy & Power Satellite Data Services Market by Region

4.6 Global Engineering & Infrastructure Satellite Data Services Market by Region

4.7 Global Other Industry Vertical Satellite Data Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Satellite Data Services Market by Type

5.1 Global Satellite Data Services Administrative Market by Region

5.2 Global Satellite Data Services Commercial Market by Region

5.3 Global Satellite Data Services Scientific Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Satellite Data Services Market by Region

6.1 North America Satellite Data Services Market

6.2 Europe Satellite Data Services Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Satellite Data Services Market

6.4 LAMEA Satellite Data Services Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Airbus SE (Airbus Defence and Space SE)

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.1.6 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Maxar Technologies, Inc. (DigitalGlobe, Inc.)

7.3 Trimble, Inc.

7.4 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

7.5 ImageSat International N.V.

7.6 Planet Labs, Inc.

7.7 Spaceflight Industries, Inc. (BlackSky Global LLC)

7.8 Ursa Space Systems, Inc.

7.9 SpecTIR, LLC

7.10 Satellite Imaging Corporation



