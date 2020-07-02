Selbyville, Delaware, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having an overall valuation of USD 2751 million in 2018, global water-soluble packaging market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2027, hence amassing USD 4295.57 million by the year 2027. Collective environmental awareness, in consort with rising preference for eco-friendly packaging solutions is propelling the growth of water soluble packaging market. The broad plethora of benefits such as impact resistant, biodegradability, and non-toxicity are amplifying the revenue scope of this industry vertical.

Since water soluble packaging products like pouches, bags, and films dissolve in water and leave minimal residue, they are extensively preferred across an array of industries. These products are manufactured from polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) which is colorless and odorless as well as possesses properties like adhesion, flexibility, and high tensile strength. Widespread use of water soluble packaging such as shopping bags, disposable bags, and laundry bags, alongside for packing agrochemicals, detergents, and dyes is augmenting the market outlook.

Speaking of the application spectrum, industrial segment held the majority stake in global water soluble packaging market in 2018 and is slated to gain decent traction in the coming years. Speaking of the agriculture sector, PVA based films are being adopted for packaging of fertilizers to ensure the safety of famers. Likewise, coffee is being packed in water soluble packaging for the last couple of years. Incorporation of water soluble packaging solutions across pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, chemical and food & beverages sectors are impelling the business scenario.

COVID-19 impact on global water soluble packaging industry:

With the outbreak of Wuhan originated COVID-19 which spread throughout the world, countries like the US, Germany, France, South Korea, Spain, Iran, Italy and China are catastrophically impacted. Number of positive cases are towering and reported deaths are rising by the day. The situation has compelled governments across the globe to observe lockdown and impose travel bans. Business shutdown and disrupted supply chain are acting as a serious challenge for water soluble packaging market.

Regional dissection:

As per the geographical scope, worldwide water soluble packaging market is fragmented into Middle East & Africa, South America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. North America dominated the global water soluble packaging market in 2018, owing to amplification of chemical, healthcare, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages sectors in Canada and the US. Inclination towards using sustainable packaging solutions and strict federal policies to minimize single-use plastics are further boosting the product demand across North America.

Water Soluble Packaging Market Raw Material Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Surfactants

Fibers

Polymers

Water Soluble Packaging Market Product Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Bags

Films

Pouches

Others

Water Soluble Packaging Market Solubility Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Cold Water Soluble

Hot Water Soluble

Water Soluble Packaging Market Application Spectrum Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Industrial

Residential

Water Soluble Packaging Market Regional Terrain Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

North America

Mexico

Canada

United States

Europe

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

South Korea

India

Japan

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Water Soluble Packaging Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Mondi Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Sekisui Chemical

Kelin PVA Water Soluble Films Co., Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd

HARKE Group

AMTOPACK, Inc.

Jiangmen Cinch Packaging Materials Co., Ltd.

SmartSolve Industries

Cortec Corporation

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:

4. Water Soluble Packaging Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Water Soluble Packaging Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Ban on Single-Use Plastics

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Production Cost of Water Soluble Packaging

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetic Application

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Introduction of Plant-Based Raw Material Sources for Production of Water Soluble Packaging

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints

6. Water Soluble Packaging - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Water Soluble Packaging Market Overview

6.2 Water Soluble Packaging Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1 Market Positioning - Global Market Players

7. Water Soluble Packaging Market Analysis - By Raw Material

7.1 Overview

7.2 Water Soluble Packaging Market, By Raw Material (2018 and 2027)

7.3 Polymers

7.4 Fibers

7.5 Surfactants

8. Water Soluble Packaging Market Analysis - By Product Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Water Soluble Packaging Market, By Product Type (2018 and 2027)

8.3 Pouches

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.1.1 Pouches: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Films

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.1.1 Films: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Bags

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.1.1 Bags: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.1.1 Other Product Type: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9. Water Soluble Packaging Market Analysis - By Solubility Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Water Soluble Packaging Market, By Solubility Type (2018 and 2027)

9.3 Hot Water Soluble

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hot Water Soluble: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Cold Water Soluble

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Cold Water Soluble: Water Soluble Packaging Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10. Water Soluble Packaging Market Analysis - By Application

