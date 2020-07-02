Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tire derived Fuel - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Tire Derived Fuel market accounted for $124.51 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $175.72 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are mounting manufacture along with rising sales of automobiles and augment in demand for EVs and HEVs. However, huge processing cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Tire-derived fuel (TDF) is fuel taken from all types of scrap tires. It may comprise whole tires or tires processed into uniform, flowable parts that satisfy specifications of end-users. Scrap tires are an exceptional source of fuel due to their elevated heat value. The heating value of an average sized passenger tire ranges between 13,000 Btu/lb and 15,000 Btu/lb compared to about 10,000 Btu/lb and 12,000 Btu/lb for coal. Another main reason for using tire fuels is to save fuel costs.
By application, cement manufacturing segment is expected to grow at significant market share during the forecast period due to numerous characteristics, such as high british thermal unit (BTU) value, make scrap tires a preferred fuel source for cement kilns. High temperatures and lengthy fuel residence time in a kiln let the whole combustion of tires. Consequently, there is no smoke, odor, or visible emissions from the tires.
On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to augment in generation of latest tires as well as scrap tires. Japan held a major share of the tire-derived fuel market in Asia Pacific. More than 80 million units of scrap tires are produced in Japan every year. Though, demand for tire-derived fuel in India is predictable to go up at a fast pace during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in Tire Derived Fuel Market include Emanuel Tire, ETR Group, Front Range Tire Recycle, Inc, Globarket Tire Recycling LLC, L & S Tire Company, Lakin Tire West Inc, Liberty Tire Recycling, Ragn-Sells Group, Reliable Tire Disposal, Renelux Cyprus Ltd, ResourceCo Pty Ltd, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Tire Disposal & Recycling, Inc and West Coast Rubber Recycling Inc.
Types Covered:
Sales Channels Covered:
Applications Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Tire Derived Fuel Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Whole Tire
5.3 Shredded Tire
6 Global Tire Derived Fuel Market, By Sales Channel
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
6.3 Aftermarket
7 Global Tire Derived Fuel Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cement Manufacturing
7.3 Industrial Boilers
7.4 Pulp and Paper Mills
7.5 Utility Boiler
8 Global Tire Derived Fuel Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Emanuel Tire
10.2 ETR Group
10.3 Front Range Tire Recycle, Inc
10.4 Globarket Tire Recycling LLC
10.5 L & S Tire Company
10.6 Lakin Tire West Inc
10.7 Liberty Tire Recycling
10.8 Ragn-Sells Group
10.9 Reliable Tire Disposal
10.10 Renelux Cyprus Ltd
10.11 ResourceCo Pty Ltd
10.12 Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB
10.13 Tire Disposal & Recycling, Inc
10.14 West Coast Rubber Recycling Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rti9oc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: