The "Tire derived Fuel - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tire Derived Fuel market accounted for $124.51 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $175.72 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are mounting manufacture along with rising sales of automobiles and augment in demand for EVs and HEVs. However, huge processing cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Tire-derived fuel (TDF) is fuel taken from all types of scrap tires. It may comprise whole tires or tires processed into uniform, flowable parts that satisfy specifications of end-users. Scrap tires are an exceptional source of fuel due to their elevated heat value. The heating value of an average sized passenger tire ranges between 13,000 Btu/lb and 15,000 Btu/lb compared to about 10,000 Btu/lb and 12,000 Btu/lb for coal. Another main reason for using tire fuels is to save fuel costs.



By application, cement manufacturing segment is expected to grow at significant market share during the forecast period due to numerous characteristics, such as high british thermal unit (BTU) value, make scrap tires a preferred fuel source for cement kilns. High temperatures and lengthy fuel residence time in a kiln let the whole combustion of tires. Consequently, there is no smoke, odor, or visible emissions from the tires.



On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to augment in generation of latest tires as well as scrap tires. Japan held a major share of the tire-derived fuel market in Asia Pacific. More than 80 million units of scrap tires are produced in Japan every year. Though, demand for tire-derived fuel in India is predictable to go up at a fast pace during the forecast period.



Some of the key players in Tire Derived Fuel Market include Emanuel Tire, ETR Group, Front Range Tire Recycle, Inc, Globarket Tire Recycling LLC, L & S Tire Company, Lakin Tire West Inc, Liberty Tire Recycling, Ragn-Sells Group, Reliable Tire Disposal, Renelux Cyprus Ltd, ResourceCo Pty Ltd, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Tire Disposal & Recycling, Inc and West Coast Rubber Recycling Inc.



Types Covered:

Whole Tire

Shredded Tire

Sales Channels Covered:

Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Aftermarket

Applications Covered:

Cement Manufacturing

Industrial Boilers

Pulp and Paper Mills

Utility Boiler

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Tire Derived Fuel Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Whole Tire

5.3 Shredded Tire



6 Global Tire Derived Fuel Market, By Sales Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

6.3 Aftermarket



7 Global Tire Derived Fuel Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cement Manufacturing

7.3 Industrial Boilers

7.4 Pulp and Paper Mills

7.5 Utility Boiler



8 Global Tire Derived Fuel Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Emanuel Tire

10.2 ETR Group

10.3 Front Range Tire Recycle, Inc

10.4 Globarket Tire Recycling LLC

10.5 L & S Tire Company

10.6 Lakin Tire West Inc

10.7 Liberty Tire Recycling

10.8 Ragn-Sells Group

10.9 Reliable Tire Disposal

10.10 Renelux Cyprus Ltd

10.11 ResourceCo Pty Ltd

10.12 Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

10.13 Tire Disposal & Recycling, Inc

10.14 West Coast Rubber Recycling Inc



