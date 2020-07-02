Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Radiography - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Industrial Radiography market accounted for $483.20 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1043.33 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Strict safety regulations by governments and high demand by the automotive & aerospace industry are the major factors driving market growth. However, higher deployment cost of this technology is restraining market growth.



Industrial radiography is a technique utilized for inspection of materials for internal flaws utilizing short wavelength electromagnetic radiation. The defects which are not visible to naked eye are detected using industrial radiography. It is utilized in flaw detection, crack detection, and surface infection of products in manufacturing plants. The examination of gas & oil pipelines and pressure vessels in chemical plants is carried out using this technique.



Based on end user, the petrochemicals & gas segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is extremely important for the deep-sea oil and natural gas industry which incorporates monitoring pipelines, storage tanks, and refining equipment for measuring internal corrosions without externally harming the material. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a huge demand for stringent government regulations regarding safety, rapid technological advancements and the increased focus of manufacturers on R&D.



Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Radiography Market include 3DX-Ray, American testing services, Anritsu, Applied Technical Services Inc, Ashtead technology Ltd, Bosello High Technology, Comet Group, Fujifilm, General Electric, Mettler-Toledo, Mistras Group Inc, Nikon, Nordson dage, Perkinelmer and Shimadzu.



Radiation Types Covered:

Gamma Rays

X-Rays

Technologies Covered:

Film-Based Radiography

Digital Radiography

End Users Covered:

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Petrochemicals & Gas

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Industrial Radiography Market, By Radiation Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Gamma Rays

5.3 X-Rays



6 Global Industrial Radiography Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Film-Based Radiography

6.3 Digital Radiography

6.3.1 Direct Radiography

6.3.2 Computed Tomography

6.3.3 Computed Radiography



7 Global Industrial Radiography Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive & Transportation

7.2.1 Critical Component Manufacturing

7.2.2 Metal Casting

7.2.3 Wheel and Axle Manufacturing

7.3 Aerospace & Defense

7.3.1 Composite Airframe Manufacturing

7.3.2 Engine Part Production

7.3.3 Maintenance

7.3.4 Material and Component Analysis

7.4 Power Generation

7.4.1 Fossil Fuel

7.4.2 Nuclear Power

7.4.3 Solar Power

7.4.4 Wind Power

7.5 Manufacturing

7.5.1 Foundry

7.5.2 Metal Industry

7.5.3 Mining Industry

7.5.4 Pipe and Tube Manufacturing

7.5.5 Shipbuilding

7.6 Petrochemicals & Gas

7.6.1 Liquefaction

7.6.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

7.6.3 Natural Gas

7.6.4 Refining

7.6.5 Storage Tanks

7.6.6 Subsea Pipelines

7.6.7 Transmission Pipelines



8 Global Industrial Radiography Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 3DX-Ray

10.2 American testing services

10.3 Anritsu

10.4 Applied Technical Services Inc

10.5 Ashtead technology Ltd

10.6 Bosello High Technology

10.7 Comet Group

10.8 Fujifilm

10.9 General Electric

10.10 Mettler-Toledo

10.11 Mistras Group Inc

10.12 Nikon

10.13 Nordson dage

10.14 Perkinelmer

10.15 Shimadzu



