The Global Industrial Radiography market accounted for $483.20 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1043.33 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Strict safety regulations by governments and high demand by the automotive & aerospace industry are the major factors driving market growth. However, higher deployment cost of this technology is restraining market growth.
Industrial radiography is a technique utilized for inspection of materials for internal flaws utilizing short wavelength electromagnetic radiation. The defects which are not visible to naked eye are detected using industrial radiography. It is utilized in flaw detection, crack detection, and surface infection of products in manufacturing plants. The examination of gas & oil pipelines and pressure vessels in chemical plants is carried out using this technique.
Based on end user, the petrochemicals & gas segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is extremely important for the deep-sea oil and natural gas industry which incorporates monitoring pipelines, storage tanks, and refining equipment for measuring internal corrosions without externally harming the material. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a huge demand for stringent government regulations regarding safety, rapid technological advancements and the increased focus of manufacturers on R&D.
Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Radiography Market include 3DX-Ray, American testing services, Anritsu, Applied Technical Services Inc, Ashtead technology Ltd, Bosello High Technology, Comet Group, Fujifilm, General Electric, Mettler-Toledo, Mistras Group Inc, Nikon, Nordson dage, Perkinelmer and Shimadzu.
Radiation Types Covered:
Technologies Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Industrial Radiography Market, By Radiation Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Gamma Rays
5.3 X-Rays
6 Global Industrial Radiography Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Film-Based Radiography
6.3 Digital Radiography
6.3.1 Direct Radiography
6.3.2 Computed Tomography
6.3.3 Computed Radiography
7 Global Industrial Radiography Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automotive & Transportation
7.2.1 Critical Component Manufacturing
7.2.2 Metal Casting
7.2.3 Wheel and Axle Manufacturing
7.3 Aerospace & Defense
7.3.1 Composite Airframe Manufacturing
7.3.2 Engine Part Production
7.3.3 Maintenance
7.3.4 Material and Component Analysis
7.4 Power Generation
7.4.1 Fossil Fuel
7.4.2 Nuclear Power
7.4.3 Solar Power
7.4.4 Wind Power
7.5 Manufacturing
7.5.1 Foundry
7.5.2 Metal Industry
7.5.3 Mining Industry
7.5.4 Pipe and Tube Manufacturing
7.5.5 Shipbuilding
7.6 Petrochemicals & Gas
7.6.1 Liquefaction
7.6.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
7.6.3 Natural Gas
7.6.4 Refining
7.6.5 Storage Tanks
7.6.6 Subsea Pipelines
7.6.7 Transmission Pipelines
8 Global Industrial Radiography Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 3DX-Ray
10.2 American testing services
10.3 Anritsu
10.4 Applied Technical Services Inc
10.5 Ashtead technology Ltd
10.6 Bosello High Technology
10.7 Comet Group
10.8 Fujifilm
10.9 General Electric
10.10 Mettler-Toledo
10.11 Mistras Group Inc
10.12 Nikon
10.13 Nordson dage
10.14 Perkinelmer
10.15 Shimadzu
