Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Pea Protein - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Organic Pea Protein market accounted for $14.76 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $42.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing vegan population, rising demand for organic products, and supportive government initiatives. However, high cost of the product is the restraining factors for the growth of the market.
Pea protein is concentrated protein substance that is made by grinding dried peas and excluding its starch and fiber contents. Pea protein products have wide range of applications due to their high nutritional value and hygienic production process.
By application, the food & beverages segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as organic pea protein has a neutral taste and is allergen-free. On the basis of geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for condition-specific nutrition in the region.
Some of the key players in Organic Pea Protein Market include Farbest Brands, Axiom Foods Inc, Phyto-Therapy Pty Ltd, Aidp Incorporated, World Food Processing L.L.C, Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co, The Scoular Company, Zelang Group, The Green Labs Llc, and Shaanxi Fuheng (Fh) Biotechnology Co.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Organic Pea Protein Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Liquid
5.3 Dry
6 Global Organic Pea Protein Market, By Function
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Stabilization
6.3 Texturing
6.4 Emulsification
6.5 Gelation
7 Global Organic Pea Protein Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Concentrates
7.3 Textured
7.4 Isolates
8 Global Organic Pea Protein Market, By Brand
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Purispea Protein
8.3 Veg-O-Tein Protein
8.4 Phyto-therapy
8.5 Peasipro
9 Global Organic Pea Protein Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food & Beverages
9.2.1 Snacks & Cereals
9.2.2 Meat Extenders & Analogs
9.2.3 Bakery & Confectionery
9.2.4 Pastas
9.2.5 Infant Formulas
9.2.6 Soups
9.3 Pharmaceuticals
9.4 Dietary Supplements
9.4.1 Protein Powder
9.4.2 Sports Nutrition
9.5 Cosmetics & Personal Care
9.6 Animal Feed
10 Global Organic Pea Protein Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Farbest Brands
12.2 Axiom Foods Inc
12.3 Phyto-Therapy Pty Ltd
12.4 Aidp Incorporated
12.5 World Food Processing L.L.C
12.6 Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co
12.7 The Scoular Company
12.8 Zelang Group
12.9 The Green Labs Llc
12.10 Shaanxi Fuheng (Fh) Biotechnology Co
