Dublin, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Pea Protein - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Organic Pea Protein market accounted for $14.76 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $42.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing vegan population, rising demand for organic products, and supportive government initiatives. However, high cost of the product is the restraining factors for the growth of the market.



Pea protein is concentrated protein substance that is made by grinding dried peas and excluding its starch and fiber contents. Pea protein products have wide range of applications due to their high nutritional value and hygienic production process.



By application, the food & beverages segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as organic pea protein has a neutral taste and is allergen-free. On the basis of geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for condition-specific nutrition in the region.



Some of the key players in Organic Pea Protein Market include Farbest Brands, Axiom Foods Inc, Phyto-Therapy Pty Ltd, Aidp Incorporated, World Food Processing L.L.C, Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co, The Scoular Company, Zelang Group, The Green Labs Llc, and Shaanxi Fuheng (Fh) Biotechnology Co.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hhunn4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

