AS Nordecon group company Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE) entered into contract with Lidl Eesti OÜ for construction of a grocery store located Kalda road 29, Tartu. The store building will have one floor with total closed net space of 2,300 sqm.

The cost of the works is close to 3.0 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed by July 2021.

