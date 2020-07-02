Valmet Oyj’s trade press release on July 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EET



Valmet will supply a new-generation machine vision system to ITC in India. The new Valmet IQ Web Inspection System (WIS) will be installed on ITC’s packaging board machine - BM7, replacing the existing WIS system. The new Valmet IQ WIS will enable the mill to inspect and improve paper quality in greater detail.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2020. The commissioning is scheduled during the third and fourth quarter of 2020.

“Our BM7 already has Valmet quality control solutions, and we are happy to work together with Valmet on progressive improvements too, such as the upcoming runnability improvement,” says Sanjay Singh, CEO, ITC Limited Paper Boards and Specialty Paper Division.

“Based on the proven results and trust, we decided to select Valmet again,” continues Vadiraj Kulkarni, COO, ITC Paper Boards and Specialty Paper Division.

“The customer was seeking for the latest inspection technology to improve the product quality. Our new WIS features matched their requirement of the limited installation space and advanced line scan technology of detecting faint blade lines and calendar marks. In addition, we did the test for its blade line samples, and as the results were good, the customer was even more confident about our solution,” says Pravin Tripathi, Head of Sales & Services, Automation, India, Valmet.

Valmet IQ Web Inspection System (WIS) uses multi-geometry technology.

Technical details about the delivery

The delivery includes two camera beams and two LED light beams for transmission, top high angle reflection with side light and bottom high angle reflection using multi-geometry technology with intelligent 8K Dual-line TDI cameras.

The Valmet IQ WIS provides new information to reduce the origins of web defects in order to improve production efficiency and product quality. With the IQ WIS operators can quickly focus on the specific quality problems, making the necessary changes in the machine operations to optimize the machine efficiency and high product quality.

Information about ITC

ITC Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division is among the leaders in the paper and paperboard business with solutions to meet a diverse cross-section of packaging and communication needs. With emphasis on harnessing state-of-the-art technology, the company has emerged as the largest manufacturer of packaging and graphic boards in South Asia. ITC's Paper Boards and Specialty Paper's Division has eleven machines at three locations with production capacity of over 800,000 TPA.

