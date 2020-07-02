    

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No:  93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

                        2 July 2020

Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.275 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).

The dividend will be paid on Friday, 31 July 2020 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 10 July 2020.  The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 9 July 2020. 

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT.  The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities.  As at 29 June 2020, the asset class weightings of the Fund’s portfolio were:

                       

Asset ClassPortfolio Weighting
Power & Utilities20.0%
Real Estate19.6%
Financials15.1%
Communication Services9.9%
Pipelines9.2%
Information Technology8.4%
Healthcare7.0%
Industrials6.3%
Consumer Discretionary3.4%
Bonds and Convertible Debentures1.1%

                       
For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:

Assistant Secretary
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey)
Limited
Tel.: 01481 702400		 Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016