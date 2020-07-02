Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

2 July 2020

Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.275 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”).

The dividend will be paid on Friday, 31 July 2020 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 10 July 2020. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 9 July 2020.

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities. As at 29 June 2020, the asset class weightings of the Fund’s portfolio were:

Asset Class Portfolio Weighting Power & Utilities 20.0% Real Estate 19.6% Financials 15.1% Communication Services 9.9% Pipelines 9.2% Information Technology 8.4% Healthcare 7.0% Industrials 6.3% Consumer Discretionary 3.4% Bonds and Convertible Debentures 1.1%



For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned: